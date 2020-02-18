Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Help Rebuild Most of Global Financial System: VanEck’s Crypto Chief

📰 News
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 15:08
    Yuri Molchan

    As BTC has recently demonstrated a surge of over $10,000, VanEck’s top exec Gabor Gurbacs states that BTC can serve as a basis for rebuilding the global financial system

Despite the recent Bitcoin retracement back below the $10,000 level, crypto bulls remain positive that Bitcoin is able to not only skyrocket in the near future but also play a bigger role in the global economy.

Bitcoin-based global financial system

The crypto chief of VanEck, Gabor Gurbacs, has posted a tweet, saying that the major crypto asset can serve as a basis for rebuilding most of the global financial system. That would be the choice if there’s no other sensible option, he adds.

In the comment thread, he states that this new system is already being created.

Peter Schiff predicts BTC collapse in ten years

Earlier today, a famous Bitcoin hater, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, admitted that he never said that the BTC price was unable to rise. Indeed, he says that those who bought BTC ten years ago, are now making a fortune selling it.

However, he is certain that those who wish to follow their example and buy BTC today will regret this in ten years’ time.

Must Read
New Bitcoin (BTC) Extortion Scam Targets Website Owners - READ MORE

BTC Golden Cross + halving coming up

Dutch crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe is rebuking Bitcoin bears for maintaining their negative sentiment, despite the bullish fundamental factors that are on the horizon – the Golden Cross pattern and the approaching Bitcoin halving.

Both are expected to kick the BTC price well up.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

