Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) About to Soar to $300,000 – Key Reason from Top Analyst

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    “We’re on the verge” of Bitcoin surging to $300,000, major analyst says
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 13:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) About to Soar to $300,000 – Key Reason from Top Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Major cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction. He named the main reason why he believes Bitcoin is on the verge of breaking out in a big way.

    "Bitcoin to $300-$500,000"

    The analyst expects that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is ultimately going to reach a jaw-dropping all-time high of $300,000 and then is likely to keep soaring until it trades at $500,000.

    The main driver for this inevitable price surge, according to Poppe, is the Bitcoin halving. The fourth halving took place this year on April 20, slashing the amount of BTC minted per each new block down to 3.125 coins and thus adding to Bitcoin’s scarcity.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Hits All-Time High Following Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree
    New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Presented in Switzerland As Major Plan B Forum Starts
    35,000 Ethereum (ETH) Mystery Stunned World's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange
    'It's a Brain': Cardano Creator Explains Major Bitcoin Innovation

    “It's about time that the markets go vertical,” the analyst said in his tweet, adding that “Uptober” does not matter here at all: “Whether it is November, December, it doesn't matter.”

    Advertisement

    Also, he commented today that Bitcoin took a dip towards the $65,000 zone, but it did not go below $67,000, losing only 0.5%. “Now, consolidation and breakout from next week onwards,” Michael van de Poppe commented.

    Related
    New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Presented in Switzerland As Major Plan B Forum Starts
    Fri, 10/25/2024 - 12:10
    New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Presented in Switzerland As Major Plan B Forum Starts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Large whales buying BTC from paper hands 

    Data shared by the data aggregator Santiment shows that over the last two weeks, the number of Bitcoin wallets that hold a minimum of 100 BTC has increased by 297 new wallets (that is a 1.9% surge).

    At the same time, the number of wallets with less than 100 BTC has declined by 20,629. Thus, the largest key Bitcoin holders are buying more coins from weak retail hands. Santiment pointed out that “this historically leads to bullish outcomes.”

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 12:46
    $429 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) Shifted by Whales — What's Next?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 12:32
    MicroStrategy Hits All-Time High Following Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    ZK Hub Bangkok to Host the Leading Experts in Zero-Knowledge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) About to Soar to $300,000 – Key Reason from Top Analyst
    $429 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) Shifted by Whales — What's Next?
    MicroStrategy Hits All-Time High Following Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD