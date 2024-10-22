Advertisement
    Binance Unveils Halloween Pumpkin Chase With Rewards in Crypto

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Binance (BNB), global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, invites its audience to bust biggest myths around crypto
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 14:43
    Binance Unveils Halloween Pumpkin Chase With Rewards in Crypto
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Binance (BNB), a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced a Halloween-themed event called Pumpkin Chase. Participants will share rewards for taking part in gamified education initiatives in crypto. The event is set to engage the community with fun challenges, rewarding experiences and educational content.

    Binance (BNB) launches Halloween Pumpkin Chase with $300,000 in rewards

    According to the official statement by Binance (BNB), the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and user count, it kicked off its Halloween Pumpkin Chase community campaign. From Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, exchange customers are invited to participate in a spooky quest across Binance's (BNB) product pages.

    Binancians will be completing an array of missions to share a total prize pool of $300,000, earning earn up to 8 USDC and 100 ACH in token voucher rewards. 

    To compete for the grand prize of 10 BNB (almost $6,000 as of press time), users must capture screenshots of Halloween-themed pumpkins found on the Binance app or website, publishing a story about how they helped a friend or family member overcome their fears of crypto and sharing them on social media.

    As part of the initiative, Binance is also launching an educational program aimed at busting the most dangerous myths about the cryptocurrency world. 

    The program features a series of blogs covering key topics such as regulation, security and the real-world value of digital assets. These blog posts are designed to help crypto newcomers upgrade their level of understanding of the ever-changing digital currency landscape. 

    More initiatives for fun and education from Binance (BNB)

    Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, invites all new and existing Binancans to attend the online event and navigate the educational content:

    We’re excited to bring a mix of entertainment, education, and rewards to the community this Halloween. The Binance Halloween campaign isn’t just about fun and prizes — it’s about empowering our users with knowledge and dispelling common fears and myths around crypto. Through this campaign, we want to show how crypto can be both accessible and safe, and how our commitment to education and security can help users confidently navigate the space.

    Each blog provides reliable information to help users make informed decisions in various stages of their Web3 journeys.

    For those seeking a deeper dive, the blogs also contain relevant links to other blogs on Binance Academy, offering resources and insights for further reading.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

