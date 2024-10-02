Advertisement
    Binance to Remove Four Trading Pairs: Details

    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance acting quickly to remove trading pairs that lack proper volume and liquidity
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 11:35
    Binance to Remove Four Trading Pairs: Details
    Due to issues with low trading volume and liquidity, Binance has announced that it will be delisting four spot trading pairs. The pairs ACE/FDUSD, FIL/BNB, OP/BNB and TRB/FDUSD are among those scheduled to be eliminated. On Oct. 4, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. UTC trading on these pairs will stop.

    This is a further development in Binance's continuous efforts to provide its users with a top-notch trading environment. Every spot trading pair listed on Binance's platform is evaluated by the company as part of its routine reviews. Pairs may be delisted by the exchange if they perform poorly in areas like trading volume or liquidity. 

    This guarantees that users can access a healthy market with trading that is both active and efficient. Binance has made it clear that the tokens associated with these pairs will remain tradeable against other pairs even after they are eliminated. 

    Users can trade ACE, FIL, OP and TRB, for example, against other listed quote currencies. At the same time, at 3:00 a.m. UTC on Oct. 4, Binance will stop providing its spot trading bots services for these pairs in addition to spot trading. It is highly recommended that users who are presently using these bots update or stop using them in order to protect themselves from any potential losses in the event that trading on these pairs stops. 

    This action is a component of Binance's larger dedication to guaranteeing that its platform functions in the best possible market conditions. The exchange keeps a close eye on the performance of listed pairs and takes prompt action when any pair fails to live up to its standards.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

