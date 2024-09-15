    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 15

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bounce back of Binance Coin (BNB) ended yet?
    Sun, 15/09/2024 - 17:02
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.45% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is near the local resistance of $561. If the daily bar closes around that mark, the upward move may continue to the $565 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the level of $559.7. If bulls can hold the initiative and the candle fixes around it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for an upward move to the $580 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB is far from the support and resistance levels.

    If the weekly bar closes around $560, one can expect sideways trading in the range of $550-$600 within the next days.

    BNB is trading at $560.9 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

