    Binance Sees Enormous Volume Drop: What's Happening?

    Arman Shirinyan
    Is Binance facing some troubles?
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 9:50
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to a CoinGlass report, Binance sees a substantial drop in trading volume, which is currently tied to trading bots that are used for stabilizing the market and liquidity. As for now, major assets are losing from 70% up to 95% of their volume, but it is not yet clear what the reason is behind the drop.

    The drop is huge, amount-wise. On some, it is steep. For example, Pepe was down by over 97.5%, Bitcoin was down by 62% and Solana plunged by 88.9%. Obviously, it might create some issues with liquidity, if CoinGlass's report is correct.

    One of the potential reasons for this to unexpectedly happen is a failure of the trading bots that keep the market's liquidity balanced. They are widely used by traders with a number of functions: arbitrage, market-making and provision of liquidity

    If some critical bot goes offline, it removes a substantial part of trading activity in a tick, causing a sudden fall in transaction volume. Such bots are used nearly on nearly every centralized exchange and are an integral part of a smooth user experience in trading.

    There can be many reasons for bots going offline — it may be a technical glitch, update or maintenance work going on at the platform; changes in the policy or restrictions of APIs by Binance may be another reason. Therefore, in this sense, the bots are going to be stopped sometimes as a consequence of changing policies or restrictions being imposed by Binance over APIs.  

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

