Binance Removes 10 BNB Trading Pairs

Mon, 06/12/2023 - 10:46
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Binance's move could be result of ongoing legal battle with SEC
Binance Removes 10 BNB Trading Pairs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The world's leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the removal of several spot trading pairs from its platform, with 10 of these involving Binance Coin (BNB). The action comes amid an increasingly uncertain environment for the exchange.

Per the announcement on June 12, 2023, the removal process will be executed in three waves on June 14, 2023. The first wave at 3:00 a.m. (UTC) includes pairs like DASH/BNB and ILV/BNB. The second wave at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) sees pairs like MC/BNB and MINA/BNB among the delisted. The third wave, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (UTC), will wrap up the process with the removal of pairs, including PEOPLE/BNB and ZEC/BNB.

Related
Binance Discloses $392 Million Net Outflow in Past 24 Hours

The decision to remove these trading pairs is particularly significant for BNB, the native token of Binance. This action comes on the heels of Binance's controversial update to its Terms of Service, which declared the exchange's authority to convert delisted cryptocurrencies to a different type at their discretion without notifying users in advance.

Binance has assured users that they can still trade the affected assets using other available trading pairs on the platform. Nonetheless, this move raises questions about the future trading prospects for BNB on its home turf.

Related
Binance Silently Changes Terms of Service: Details

Simultaneously, Binance has also alerted users of the cessation of its trading bots services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs. The exchange has advised users to update or cancel their trading bots to avoid potential losses.

This development is one among several recent changes in Binance's modus operandi. The company's tussle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations of operating as an unauthorized exchange in the U.S. has only amplified the ambiguity around the exchange's operations.

#Binance
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Activity Makes Dramatic Pivot After What Happened on Weekend
06/12/2023 - 10:25
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Activity Makes Dramatic Pivot After What Happened on Weekend
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano (ADA) Prints Dramatic 8% Growth: Reason
06/12/2023 - 10:06
Cardano (ADA) Prints Dramatic 8% Growth: Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image $205 Million in BNB Will Be Liquidated Should This Happen
06/12/2023 - 09:40
$205 Million in BNB Will Be Liquidated Should This Happen
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan