BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5

Is it possible to see bounce back of top coins soon?

The new week has started with the bears dominating as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.24% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has lost the vital mark of $27,000, which is a bearish signal. Now, traders should focus on the nearest interim level at $26,500. If the closure happens near it, one can expect an ongoing drop to the support at $25,800.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,673 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.60%.

Despite today's fall, Ethereum (ETH) is not looking as bearish as BTC, as the rate is far from the key levels. However, if buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, a decrease below $1,800 may be a prerequisite for a more profound drop to the support at $1,737.

Ethereum is trading at $1,857 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the only growing coin from the top 10 list today, rising by 0.35%.

Despite today's slight rise, XRP could not continue yesterday's bullish candle. If the bar closes below the low at $0.51, bears can get back in the game and get back to the support at $0.4854 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5250 at press time.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.57% since yesterday.

The price of ADA has continued the fall after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.38 zone. If today's candle closes with no long wick, the fall is likely to continue to $0.36.

ADA is trading at $0.3673 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser today, going down by more than 5%.

On the daily time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has almost tested the support level at $282.8. At the moment, traders should focus on the bar closure. It it happens around that mark, the decline may continue to the $270 area this week.

BNB is trading at $285.5 at press time.