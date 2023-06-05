Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5

Mon, 06/05/2023 - 16:55
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see bounce back of top coins soon?
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has started with the bears dominating as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.24% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has lost the vital mark of $27,000, which is a bearish signal. Now, traders should focus on the nearest interim level at $26,500. If the closure happens near it, one can expect an ongoing drop to the support at $25,800.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,673 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.60%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, Ethereum (ETH) is not looking as bearish as BTC, as the rate is far from the key levels. However, if buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, a decrease below $1,800 may be a prerequisite for a more profound drop to the support at $1,737.

Ethereum is trading at $1,857 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the only growing coin from the top 10 list today, rising by 0.35%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, XRP could not continue yesterday's bullish candle. If the bar closes below the low at $0.51, bears can get back in the game and get back to the support at $0.4854 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.5250 at press time.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 2.57% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The price of ADA has continued the fall after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.38 zone. If today's candle closes with no long wick, the fall is likely to continue to $0.36.

ADA is trading at $0.3673 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser today, going down by more than 5%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has almost tested the support level at $282.8. At the moment, traders should focus on the bar closure. It it happens around that mark, the decline may continue to the $270 area this week.

BNB is trading at $285.5 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Luna Classic (LUNC) Unexpectedly Spikes, But Then Loses 14%
06/05/2023 - 17:00
Luna Classic (LUNC) Unexpectedly Spikes, But Then Loses 14%
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum Co-founder Sends 22,000 ETH to Kraken in Massive Move
06/05/2023 - 16:40
Ethereum Co-founder Sends 22,000 ETH to Kraken in Massive Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Community Reacts to Security Clarity Act, BTC Prints Golden Cross, SHIB Large Transaction Volume Exceeds 1.6 Trillion SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/05/2023 - 16:30
XRP Community Reacts to Security Clarity Act, BTC Prints Golden Cross, SHIB Large Transaction Volume Exceeds 1.6 Trillion SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina