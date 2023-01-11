Binance Now Approved by Swedish Regulator: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent blog post, Binance spread the word about obtaining approval from the Swedish financial regulator. Now, Sweden is the seventh country in the EU in which Binance is authorized.

Binance announced its registration with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 10 January 2023, making Sweden the seventh EU member state to which Binance has been authorized, following France, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Cyprus and Poland. https://t.co/vXZMSczogj — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 11, 2023

Binance gets regulator's permission to work in Sweden

Binance Nordics AB now owns a registration from Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) to manage and trade digital assets in the country. This milestone was reached by Binance after it had spent a long time (manifold months) working and engaging with the FSA.

Now, Swedish nationals will be granted access to a wide range of services offered by Binance. This includes EUR deposits, withdrawals, trading crypto, staking it and enjoying the use of Visa-powered Binance card.

Chief of Europe and MENA at Binance Richard Teng expressed his gratitude to Swedish FSA regulaltor for productive work with the Binance team and for finally providing a license. Binance will also follow risk and AML policies due in the Swedish market.