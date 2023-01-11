Binance Now Approved by Swedish Regulator: Details

Wed, 01/11/2023 - 15:50
article image
Yuri Molchan
World's biggest crypto trader expands to Swedish market with newly obtained license
Binance Now Approved by Swedish Regulator: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent blog post, Binance spread the word about obtaining approval from the Swedish financial regulator. Now, Sweden is the seventh country in the EU in which Binance is authorized.

Binance gets regulator's permission to work in Sweden

Binance Nordics AB now owns a registration from Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) to manage and trade digital assets in the country. This milestone was reached by Binance after it had spent a long time (manifold months) working and engaging with the FSA.

Now, Swedish nationals will be granted access to a wide range of services offered by Binance. This includes EUR deposits, withdrawals, trading crypto, staking it and enjoying the use of Visa-powered Binance card.

Related
SHIB Rival Floki Inu's (FLOKI) Official Website Released

Prior to Sweden, the following EU countries also authorized Binance: Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Lithuania and Cyprus.

Chief of Europe and MENA at Binance Richard Teng expressed his gratitude to Swedish FSA regulaltor for productive work with the Binance team and for finally providing a license. Binance will also follow risk and AML policies due in the Swedish market.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano's First-Ever Smart Contract in Python Version Demonstrated by Devs
01/11/2023 - 16:25
Cardano's First-Ever Smart Contract in Python Version Demonstrated by Devs
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Fork Backed by Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Dropped by Robinhood
01/11/2023 - 16:11
Bitcoin Fork Backed by Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Dropped by Robinhood
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 11
01/11/2023 - 16:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk