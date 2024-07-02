Advertisement
AD

    Binance Makes Major Announcement for Turkey: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    In response to new Turkish crypto regulations, Binance has announced crucial adjustments to its services
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 15:27
    Binance Makes Major Announcement for Turkey: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As became known earlier this week, Turkey is advancing its crypto regulations, with a new bill introduced in May 2024, aimed at bringing cryptocurrency firms under the oversight of the main regulatory authority of the local securities market, the Capital Markets Board.

    Advertisement

    This move emphasizes licensing requirements to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing rules, aligning Turkish standards with the European Union's framework. As a reminder, Turkey has been a candidate for full membership to the EU since 1999.

    Related
    Sun, 06/30/2024 - 11:56
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils Main Challenge of Crypto Regulation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Posts Epic BTC Response to Dell CEO Bitcoin Tweet
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Have Disappeared
    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    Bitcoin Community Speculates About Michael Dell Buying Bitcoin

    In response to these developments, the world's largest exchange, Binance, announced adjustments to its services in Turkey today. The platform will maintain accessibility for Turkish users on Binance, albeit with gradual removal of Turkish language options over three months. Additionally, all direct marketing activities targeting Turkish users will cease.

    "These changes reflect Binance's commitment to regulatory compliance and collaboration with authorities," the announcement stated. The exchange reassured users that all funds remain secure, with continued availability of deposit and withdrawal functions.

    Crypto Turkey

    It may not be known to many people, but there is a large base of crypto users in Turkey. This is due to the weakness of the local currency, the Turkish Lira, and the forced exodus of the local citizens into dollar-denominated crypto assets.

    Related
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 11:00
    SEC Greenlights First Spot Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, the new Turkish regulatory landscape poses challenges, including significant fines for noncompliance. The new bill proposes administrative penalties of up to $182,600 USD for certain violations, and even imprisonment in several other cases.

    #Turkey
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Vitalik Buterin Spills Beans on These 2 Key Innovations
    Jul 02, 2024 - 15:21
    Vitalik Buterin Spills Beans on These 2 Key Innovations
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image $2.4 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange
    Jul 02, 2024 - 15:21
    $2.4 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image RippleX Unveils Major News for XRP Ledger Participants
    Jul 02, 2024 - 15:21
    RippleX Unveils Major News for XRP Ledger Participants
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SendBlocks Comes Out of Stealth with $8.2 Million in Seed Funding to Streamline Blockchain Data Management
    Cartesi and Avail Announce Strategic Integration to Advance Web3 Development
    Generative AI Summit Austin
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Makes Major Announcement for Turkey: Details
    Vitalik Buterin Spills Beans on These 2 Key Innovations
    $2.4 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD