Advertisement
AD

Binance Launches World’s First Cryptocurrency Tri-Party Arrangement: Details

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Collaboration totally changes manner in which Web2 banks can work together with cryptocurrency services
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 15:15
Binance Launches World’s First Cryptocurrency Tri-Party Arrangement: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A new development by Binance (BNB) enables institutional investors to keep trading collateral, off-exchange in the custody of a third-party banking partner.

Advertisement

Binance (BNB) pioneers concept of tri-party banking arrangement in crypto

Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce it has successfully executed the world’s first cryptocurrency tri-party arrangement with a third party banking partner. 

This arrangement addresses the dangerous issue of counterparty risk in a novel way, making crypto far more accessible for institutional clients. It mirrors a framework common in TradFi, which enables investors to proportion their crypto-asset allocation based on their risk tolerance.

Collateral held with the banking partner can be in the form of fiat equivalent such as Treasury Bills, which have the added benefit of being a yielding asset.

Catherine Chen, Head of VIP and Institutional at Binance, stresses the importance of this release for cryptocurrency adoption in the institutions segment:

Counterparty risk has long been a concern of institutional investors across the industry. Our team, of crypto natives and traditional finance professionals, has been exploring a banking triparty agreement for more than a year to address their concern. We’ve developed a solution that ensures our institutional clients can optimize their collateral and cryptocurrency investments, modeled after the traditional markets' trading conduct. We are in close discussions with an array of banking partners and institutional investors who have also expressed strong interest in participating.

This pilot is the first in a series of experiments with institution-grade instruments in crypto.

Binance's (BNB) new CEO makes things clear

The announcement was made days after the appointment of new CEO Richard Teng. Now he has to struggle with a new phase of legal pressure and pay an unparalelled $4.3 billion fine, as covered by U.Today.

Related
New Binance CEO Richard Teng Addresses $4.3 Billion Fine: Statement

In one of his first public statements, he stressed that Binance (BNB) is a debt-free platform, with modest expenses and robust revenues and profits.

Binance's (BNB) core native cryptocurrency, Binance Coin (BNB), is trading at $227.4, being 0.2% up in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch
2023/12/01 15:17
Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
2023/12/01 15:17
Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
2023/12/01 15:17
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch
Ethereum L2 Starknet Unveils Epic Airdrop, But There's a Catch
Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Network Transaction ATH: Driving Forces Behind It
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
XRP Price Targets $1: History Unleashes Optimism for Explosive Year-End Surge
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Ripple CTO Reacts to Kyber Hacker's Insane Demands
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
Cardano Layer-2 Protocol Announces Concerning News for Algorand Users
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder
President of Colombia Becomes Bitcoin (BTC) Holder
Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%, Whale Sells 300 Million DOGE on Robinhood
Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%, Whale Sells 300 Million DOGE on Robinhood
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Sees Bitcoin (BTC) at $42,000, Shares Top Altcoins Right Now
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Sees Bitcoin (BTC) at $42,000, Shares Top Altcoins Right Now
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forms Golden Cross Signal: Details
Show all
Advertisement
AD