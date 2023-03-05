Binance Issued BUSD Market Cap Loses 45% Amid FUD Around Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. It recently saw a 45% drop in the market capitalization of its stablecoin, BUSD, as more investors started to move their funds away from the platform. The sudden drop in BUSD's value has been a result of growing concerns around the exchange's credibility and trustworthiness.

One of the main reasons behind this panic is the recent order from the New York regulator to limit the issuance of BUSD that Paxos conducted. This has led to a wave of panic among investors who are now worried about the safety of their funds on Binance. However, the peg with the U.S. Dollar is still intact, and users' funds are relatively safe.

Market cap of Binance's BUSD: -45% in 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/xQfSbRdFKj — Tuur Demeester (@TuurDemeester) March 5, 2023

Despite this setback, Binance is still one of the largest exchanges in the world and has a significant user base. However, the recent events have shaken investors' confidence, and many are now looking for alternatives, causing a significant outflow from the exchange.

As BUSD's market capitalization takes a hit, its competitor, Tether, has only seen an increase in its market cap since the beginning of BUSD's plunge. Showing that the decline in the capitalization of Binance's stablecoin is not tied to the performance of the industry.

The recent drop in the market capitalization of BUSD is a worrying sign for Binance and its users. Unfortunately, the exchange has been facing a lot of pressure from regulators as they have been actively questioning the solvency of the trading platform after the implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which caused enormous losses for both institutional and retail investors.