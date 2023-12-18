Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Ends Speculation on His New Token

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin (DOGE) cofounder Billy Markus dismisses rumors of his involvement in new token, addressing speculation that surfaced on X
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 09:26
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Speculation recently surfaced within the cryptocurrency community, suggesting that Billy Markus, known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto and cofounder of Dogecoin (DOGE), may be discreetly contributing to the development of a new token. 

The rumors gained momentum when a crypto enthusiast claimed on social media that Markus had joined the Discord channel of a recently relaunched coin, which currently has a market cap of only $20 million.

Responding indirectly to the rumors, Marcus took to social media to clarify his position. He asserted that he had no part in the relaunching of the project, emphasizing that the revived initiative was associated with outdated technology abandoned back in 2013. 

Markus cautioned potential investors, stating that the technology was antiquated and that individuals should be well-informed before engaging with it.

Regarding his presence on the project's Discord channel, the DOGE founder clarified that his involvement was not aimed at contributing to development but rather to stay informed and offer insights on the technology. He firmly stated that he has no intentions of participating in any crypto project development in the future, reiterating this sentiment multiple times.

"Greed blinds everyone"

In a separate response to his followers, Markus shared a candid perspective on the current state of the cryptocurrency space. 

He commented that the initial success of Dogecoin was attributed to its fair release, but he expressed skepticism about the current state of the crypto world, citing widespread greed and a lack of understanding of the fundamentals.

With these indirect statements, Markus sought to put an end to the circulating rumors, firmly denying any involvement in the new token project and reiterating his disinterest in future cryptocurrency development endeavors.

#Dogecoin #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

