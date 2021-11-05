lumenswap_lottery
Binance Coin's Market Cap Tops $100 Billion

News
Fri, 11/05/2021 - 18:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance Coin is on the cusp of hitting a new lifetime peak
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The market capitalization of Binance Coin (BNB) has surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time since May 12.

BNB
Image by tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency is just a hair’s breadth away from touching its peak valuation of $108 billion.

Binance Coin reached its current all-time high of $686 on May 10.

At press time, it is trading at $611 on the Binance exchange.

In October, the company announced that it had destroyed a record-breaking $639 million worth of BNB tokens during the third quarter.  

Within the same month, Binance also launched a $1 billion fund for bolstering the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.

