Binance Coin's Market Cap Tops $100 Billion

Binance Coin is on the cusp of hitting a new lifetime peak

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market capitalization of Binance Coin (BNB) has surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time since May 12.

Image by tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency is just a hair’s breadth away from touching its peak valuation of $108 billion.



Binance Coin reached its current all-time high of $686 on May 10.



At press time, it is trading at $611 on the Binance exchange.