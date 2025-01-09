Advertisement
AD

    Binance CEO Reveals Jaw-Dropping Plan to Onboard One Billion Users

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance CEO Richard Teng unveils shocking goal
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 11:14
    A
    A
    A
    Binance CEO Reveals Jaw-Dropping Plan to Onboard One Billion Users
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The CEO of world's largest exchange Binance, Richard Teng, recently revealed a rather ambitious mission of his own. The essence of Teng's mission is to onboard one billion users to the black and yellow exchange. In the CEO's vision, the journey to onboarding one billion users is not just a dream, it is a mission. 

    Advertisement

    The mission, however, is not just to reach a 10-digit number, but as Teng evaluates, to make every step Binance takes today bring the industry closer to making crypto mainstream.

    Related
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 10:11
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: ‘Doge Inevitable’; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Gensler Slams Crypto Ahead of His Exit
    69,000 BTC Could Be Sold by U.S. Government
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Goodbye to $100,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Approaches Last Support, XRP Stronger Than Everyone Else

    This is not a task for the exchange alone, as the CEO sees the completion of the mission as a joint effort of all the forces of the crypto industry, and especially developers and builders.

    Advertisement

    One billion users is not only an ambitious mark, as this is literally over 12.5% of the world's population. Further, the user base of the entire crypto market is estimated at around 580 million people, which is a lot, but at least for now it seems to be the ceiling for crypto. This is because the last few years have seen double-digit percentage growth in the user base, and the market itself is almost 15 years old.

    Related
    70,081,151 DOGE Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Here's What's Happening
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 15:50
    70,081,151 DOGE Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Here's What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Thus, it is reasonable to assume that the growth potential is shrinking. On the other hand, the recent trend in politics and digitalization may still contribute to growth and bring Teng closer to fulfilling this mission.

    Binance itself is currently a platform with 250 million users and $151.427 billion in assets. It is difficult to imagine what the scale of the platform will be if the one billion user mark is indeed reached.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Binance #Richard Teng
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 11:13
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: ‘Doge Inevitable’; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 9:35
    SHIB Burns Plummet 72%, Here's Immediate Price Response
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance CEO Reveals Jaw-Dropping Plan to Onboard One Billion Users
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: ‘Doge Inevitable’; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    SHIB Burns Plummet 72%, Here's Immediate Price Response
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD