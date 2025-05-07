Advertisement
Advertisement

    Binance CEO Issues Crucial AI Statement: What Does It Mean for Crypto?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 14:45
    Binance CEO Richard Teng issues crucial AI statement, but what does it mean for crypto?
    Advertisement
    Binance CEO Issues Crucial AI Statement: What Does It Mean for Crypto?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    At Binance, AI is going from being an option to being a must as Richard Teng, the CEO, has made obvious in his latest post. The essence of the message is that every organization needs to use AI to operate faster and more efficiently. 

    Advertisement

    For Binance, that means putting artificial intelligence at the center of how it builds products, supports customers, runs internal operations and handles compliance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 13:38
    Binance Research: Crypto Users Become More Tech Savvy
    ByVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Nears Highest Level Against S&P 500: Mike McGlone Says, But Here's Catch
    Don't Miss Bitcoin Train, Says Michael Saylor
    XRP Death Cross Incoming? XRP Traders Eye Key Chart Shift
    Binance Delisting Alert: 3 Pairs Removed, 6 Cryptos Under Scrutiny

    The black-and-yellow crypto behemoth is already putting this into action, especially when it comes to security. As reported in 2024, Binance's threat monitoring system uses a smart risk engine with AI and manual reviews to scan for suspicious activity in real time. 

    Advertisement

    It is designed to safeguard users across the board, whether it is P2P trading, payments or crypto withdrawals, by identifying and halting any unusual activity before any harm can occur.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 08:11
    Binance Founder CZ Offers Major BNB Gas Fee Slash to Crush Solana and Ethereum
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Binance's focus on AI has gotten a lot of support already, with a $2 billion investment from MGX AI, a company based in Abu Dhabi that invested in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies earlier in March. 

    The goal is to encourage new ideas where AI, blockchain and finance meet, and Binance is a key player in this.

    Binance cannot afford not to use AI as scammers are already using the technology to replicate people's faces from public photos and videos to bypass facial recognition and steal crypto. The exchange's research team has identified this as an increasing threat and are encouraging users to avoid posting ID images and to keep their devices secure.

    Teng's message is clear: AI is not just nice to have; it is a critical tool for staying ahead.

    #Binance #AI
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    May 7, 2025 - 14:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 7
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    May 7, 2025 - 14:01
    Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Compared to SSL/TLS Innovation by Circle CEO
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Forging a Cornerstone of Trust: Digital Shield Cold Wallet Debuts at TOKEN2049, Pioneering a New Paradigm in Web3 Asset Security
    Bybit Bounces Back: Kaiko Validates Fast Liquidity Recovery Post-$1.5B Hack
    The Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 Main Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance CEO Issues Crucial AI Statement: What Does It Mean for Crypto?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 7
    Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Compared to SSL/TLS Innovation by Circle CEO
    Show all