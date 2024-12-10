Binance Announces Four New Listings With AI, Meme Coins and Solana in Focus

Binance is introducing several new trading pairs on its perpetual futures platform. According to a recent blog post from the black-and-yellow exchange, the newly added pairs include RAYSOL/USDT, KOMA/USDT, VIRTUAL/USDT and SPX/USDT.

The tokens in the latest wave of listings are all different in nature, as you can see. Here we can see the role artificial intelligence plays in the face of the Virtuals Protocol token VIRTUAL, a platform built on Base by Coinbase, where everyone can try and launch their own AI-agent, and which aligns incentives for the decentralized creation and monetization of artificial intelligence personas for every virtual interaction within gaming, metaverses, online interactions and beyond.

The listing of two meme cryptocurrencies, Koma Inu (KOMA) and SPX6900 (SPX), also brings considerable attention, as both are community-driven assets with their own narrative.

Binance's own Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

The listing of the KOMA token also has something to do with Binance's will to list BNB-based projects. Before the pump, few people knew about this meme cryptocurrency, which considers itself as a Shiba Inu (SHIB) analogue, but on BNB Chain. It was hardly a $50 million asset, and after the listing news broke, its price literally tripled.

KOMA to USD by CoinMarketCap

Last but not least, the crypto exchange announced a perpetual futures listing for the Raydium token. Raydium itself is a major Solana-based decentralized exchange, which commands a staggering $13,777 billion in weekly volume and has a total value locked of almost $2.4 billion, according to DefiLlama.

These new features show that Binance is working hard to stay on top of market trends and give traders access to the assets they want. As the crypto market gets ready for some huge trading volumes in the years to come, competition between exchanges is getting stronger, so it is important for them to keep offering things like this to stay on top.