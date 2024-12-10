Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Binance Announces Four New Listings With AI, Meme Coins and Solana in Focus

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance announces massive perpetual futures listings of Solana and Base tokens, meme coins, artificial intelligence protocol and major decentralized exchange Raydium
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 16:06
    Binance Announces Four New Listings With AI, Meme Coins and Solana in Focus
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance is introducing several new trading pairs on its perpetual futures platform. According to a recent blog post from the black-and-yellow exchange, the newly added pairs include RAYSOL/USDT, KOMA/USDT, VIRTUAL/USDT and SPX/USDT.

    Advertisement

    The tokens in the latest wave of listings are all different in nature, as you can see. Here we can see the role artificial intelligence plays in the face of the Virtuals Protocol token VIRTUAL, a platform built on Base by Coinbase, where everyone can try and launch their own AI-agent, and which aligns incentives for the decentralized creation and monetization of artificial intelligence personas for every virtual interaction within gaming, metaverses, online interactions and beyond.

    Related
    'Accept Bitcoin (BTC) Payments?': Amazon Receives Game-Changing Solution From Ex-Binance Boss
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 12:02
    'Accept Bitcoin (BTC) Payments?': Amazon Receives Game-Changing Solution From Ex-Binance Boss
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's Cryptic Message Sparks XRP Community Buzz — Here's Why
    Ex-Binance CZ Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning, Michael Saylor Responds
    Elon Musk Stuns PEPE Army With Gladiator Movie Post, Coin up 14%
    Here's Why Crypto Market Lost $1.6 Billion in Hours

    The listing of two meme cryptocurrencies, Koma Inu (KOMA) and SPX6900 (SPX), also brings considerable attention, as both are community-driven assets with their own narrative.

    Advertisement

    Binance's own Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

    The listing of the KOMA token also has something to do with Binance's will to list BNB-based projects. Before the pump, few people knew about this meme cryptocurrency, which considers itself as a Shiba Inu (SHIB) analogue, but on BNB Chain. It was hardly a $50 million asset, and after the listing news broke, its price literally tripled.

    Article image
    KOMA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Last but not least, the crypto exchange announced a perpetual futures listing for the Raydium token. Raydium itself is a major Solana-based decentralized exchange, which commands a staggering $13,777 billion in weekly volume and has a total value locked of almost $2.4 billion, according to DefiLlama.

    Related
    Binance Boss Challenges Countries to Follow US With Bitcoin Reserves
    Tue, 12/10/2024 - 08:31
    Binance Boss Challenges Countries to Follow US With Bitcoin Reserves
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
     

    These new features show that Binance is working hard to stay on top of market trends and give traders access to the assets they want. As the crypto market gets ready for some huge trading volumes in the years to come, competition between exchanges is getting stronger, so it is important for them to keep offering things like this to stay on top.

    #Binance #Solana News #Memecoin News #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 10, 2024 - 15:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 10
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 10, 2024 - 15:40
    XRP Price Prediction for December 10
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CryptoAutos Announces TGE for $AUTOS Token Following Sold-Out Public Sale
    Mandala Chain (Powered by Polkadot) Secures $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Announces Four New Listings With AI, Meme Coins and Solana in Focus
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 10
    XRP Price Prediction for December 10
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD