Binance Admits Mistake of Holding Collateral Tokens with User Funds

Tue, 01/24/2023 - 13:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance is working to correct mistake of mixing its collateral and customers' funds
Binance Admits Mistake of Holding Collateral Tokens with User Funds
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent article, Bloomberg reported that Binance has admitted to mistakenly storing the collateral tokens of its own making with the funds of the platform's customers in the same wallet.

Currently, both Binance-pegged tokens and crypto deposited by customers of the exchange are held together in "Binance 8" cold wallet, i.e., it is not connected to the Internet all the time, unlike so-called hot wallets.

Binance here, according to its own guidelines, is making a mistake, as user funds must not be mixed with collateral tokens. This seems to be true only for B-Tokens. The company stores other peg tokens issued by it separately from the funds of clients.

As a Binance spokesperson told Bloomberg, at the moment, the company has realized its mistake and is busy moving collateral crypto to separate wallets.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) May Get Down to $22,300 Before Jumping Again, Here's Why It's Good: Prominent Analyst

The Binance rep insisted that all of the assets of its clients that are stored in the platform's wallets continue to be backed at a 1:1 ratio. At the moment, around $539 million worth of mixed customers' and Binance-issued collateral crypto is stored together in the "shared" wallet.

Binance makes a great number of tokens (worth billions of USD) which are its own version of other cryptos, such as Ethereum, USDC, USDT, etc., in order to allow them to be used on other blockchains, including its own Binance Smart Chain.

#Binance Smart Chain
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Now Supports BUSD Seamlessly with This Bridge Solution
01/24/2023 - 16:15
Cardano (ADA) Now Supports BUSD Seamlessly with This Bridge Solution
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Hedgeye CEO Mocks Crypto Bulls, Troubled Times Ahead?
01/24/2023 - 16:00
Hedgeye CEO Mocks Crypto Bulls, Troubled Times Ahead?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image LDO Price Makes Another Spike, Lido's DeFi Dominance Hits 17%
01/24/2023 - 15:50
LDO Price Makes Another Spike, Lido's DeFi Dominance Hits 17%
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev