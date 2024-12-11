Advertisement
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Prefers Bitcoin Over Bonds

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Dalio initially revealed that he was a Bitcoin holder back in 2021
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 5:56
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Ray Dalio, one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all time, said that he prefers gold and Bitcoin over bonds during a recent financial conference. 

    He has warned about unsustainable amounts of debt in countries like the US and China. 

    Dalio revealed that he owned some Bitcoin for the first time back in May 2021. However, he also warned that the leading cryptocurrency could end up being killed by the government if it were to become too successful.  

    During the same year, the billionaire stated that Bitcoin was "the younger generation's alternative" to gold.  

    In 2023, Dalio seemingly adopted a more bearish tone, arguing that Bitcoin was enjoying disproportionate attention compared to other assets. 

    Later, he also said that he did not understand why some investors were more inclined to pick Bitcoin over gold. He described the yellow metal as a "blue-chip" fiat money alternative while pointing to the fact that crypto was still a small asset class that only accounted for a fraction of major companies like Microsoft. 

    As reported by U.Today, Bernstein recently predicted that Bitcoin could replace gold as the primary store of value over the next decade. 

    #Bitcoin News #Ray Dalio
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

