ENG
RU

Biden Administration Likely to Embrace Crypto to Make US More Competitive: Circle CEO

News
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 14:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire believes Biden administration is likely to embrace crypto and focus on it as it can make America more competitive, as with the internet
Biden Administration Likely to Embrace Crypto to Make US More Competitive: Circle CEO
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

While talking to CNBC's Squawk Box, Circle cofounder and CEO Jeremy Allaire shared his opinion that the Biden administration is likely to be friendly to cryptocurrencies and the benefits the U.S. can obtain from them.

crypto
Image via Twitter

"The Biden administration is likely to be crypto supportive"

When asked by the anchor whether the Biden administration is going to be positively predisposed to the crypto industry and broaden it, or turn it into a tightly regulated sphere, Allaire shared his positive expectations.

He opined that the new president and his administration will ultimately be supportive of crypto because this signifies an infrastructure change as great as the commercial internet was initially. Allaire stated that U.S. authorities are likely to be focused on infrastructure changes that will make America more competitive.

Related Bitcoin Shows Almost 500% Growth Since March, Here’s How It Happened
Related
Bitcoin Shows Almost 500% Growth Since March, Here’s How It Happened

"There's a real chance to use crypto as America's growth strategy"

In his Twitter thread posted on Dec. 6, Jeremy Allaire described the current situation in crypto industry regulation as a complex one.

There are many players in this area, and they all have an incomplete understanding of each other regarding blockchain and cryptoincluding big banks, tech entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, far right and far left politicians and so on.

If banks want to put extra limits on crypto, tech companies wish to take advantage of the innovation and develop it further for the good of the whole world.

Failing to understand each other's intentions and goals may lead to improper regulatory choices, Allaire tweeted.

"Nearly all of these groups don't have a full understanding of each other, and in that fact lies a huge risk of poorly considered policy and regulatory choices."

However, new U.S. President-elect Biden, according to Allaire, intends to "govern from the middle" and rebuild infrastructure to make America's positions stronger around the world.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Crypto advocates likely to make crypto legal and accessible to all

The Circle CEO referred to the multiple comparisons of the current situation to the early days of the internet, when the U.S. government and big tech firms, like Microsoft, wanted to implement centralized access to the Web, force special licenses to own a website and so on.

But, he stated, advocates of a free internet and free access to it managed to drive the government to pass the Telecommunications Act in 1996.

Net Neutrality was born, open protocols, open source software, and the decentralized internet was allowed to grow and flourish in America and globally.

This disrupted global monopoly players' business models and a great deal of improvements emerged in the way everything works around the worldfrom businesses to communication, ultimately.

Jeremy Allaire believes that:

There's a real chance to work with the left-middle and right-middle to forge a path, and make open access and use crypto and blockchain a core part of America’s growth strategy for the next decade.

#Circle News#Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Number of Bitcoin Exchange Withdrawals Hits 17-Month High, Here's Why
News
12/01/2020 - 11:02

Number of Bitcoin Exchange Withdrawals Hits 17-Month High, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Scammer Sends Death Threats to US Woman
News
12/02/2020 - 19:11

Bitcoin Scammer Sends Death Threats to US Woman

Alex Dovbnya
article image Nobody’s Gonna Ban Bitcoin: Acting Banking Comptroller Brian Brooks
News
12/04/2020 - 13:42

Nobody’s Gonna Ban Bitcoin: Acting Banking Comptroller Brian Brooks

Yuri Molchan