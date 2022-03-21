Beginners Guide To Cryptocurrency, 4 Projects To Watch Now

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is among the four best crypto projects for beginners on the market today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The concept of investing in cryptocurrencies has acquired a lot of traction recently. Cryptocurrency, sometimes known as crypto, is a type of digital money that may be used to buy and sell products and services. It does not rely on the central banks to authenticate transactions, instead, it uses the technology of the blockchain to facilitate transactions.

With cryptocurrency, there are many different avenues the blockchain technology can be advantageous for. Four of the best crypto projects for beginners on the market today are:

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Ethereum (ETH) Polkadot (DOT) Vechain (VET)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Igniting The Crypto Flame

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is itself a beginner in the cryptocurrency world. The Metaverse integrated DAO platform is currently in its presale stage with the token officially launching in April.

Holders of the Firepin Token $FRPN will be able to use its technology to transfer between 5 of the major cryptocurrency networks (Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Polygon & Avalanche) to find the cheapest and fastest network for their needs.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has seen an incredible 750% increase in price in just the first three weeks of its presale. With another four weeks of presale to go in phase one, there is a great opportunity for beginners to capitalise on the gains!

Ethereum (ETH) To Catch Bitcoin (BTC)?

Ethereum (ETH) has been the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap for quite some time now. If you are a beginner in the space then an investment in Ethereum (ETH) could be one of the best things you could do.

With the much-anticipated release of ETH 2.0 expected sometime in late 2022, there are many “crypto experts” predicting that Ethereum (ETH) could get to a price above $10,000 seeing it topple Bitcoin (BTC) as the number one crypto.

Ethereum (ETH) uses blockchain technology to provide developers with many different opportunities to build dApps on its ecosystem. Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain is also used widely in the world of NFTs.

Polkadot (DOT) Parachains Making Gains

Polkadot (DOT) is a cryptocurrency that uses cutting-edge technology. Polkadot (DOT) can provide blockchains with the capacity to link with each other through a process known as 'parachains.' Because the bulk of blockchains are self-contained, data exchange between them is currently problematic. Polkadot (DOT) addresses these difficulties, resulting in increased efficiency and scalability for blockchains.

Polkadot's (DOT) technology has the potential to revolutionise the crypto industry, making it a very exciting project to consider if you’re a beginner in crypto.

Polkadot's (DOT) price forecasts are positive, with many believing it will hit $300 by the end of the year, a 1500% rise over its present price.

Vechain (VET) & Its Partnerships

Vechain (VET) is a blockchain network that focuses on delivering specialised business solutions while being environmentally sustainable. Vechain (VET) is a global company having offices in China, the United States, France, and other locations. The company has already established a vast amount of partnerships with some leading companies including:

Walmart

BMW

Bayer

H&M

According to its website, Vechains (VET) technology is used in several fields, including food safety traceability, vehicle passport solutions, and digital carbon footprint and sustainability. If you are worried about the environmental impact that cryptocurrency will have on the world then Vechain (VET) could be the project for you.

After the success of 2021, there has been an influx of new people coming into the crypto world. If you are a beginner in the space and don't know where to start. Any of the four projects here could be a great place to start. They all use blockchain technology to their advantage and all have the potential to make anyone a lot of money in the future.

