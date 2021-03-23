Balancer (BAL) DeFi Partners with Gauntlet Simulation Platform Ahead of V2 Release

New instrument by Gauntlet will help Balancer (BAL) team to evaluate its scalability prospects while preparing for V2 launch

Balancer (BAL), one of the flagship AMM products of the ongoing DeFi euphoria, has announced a technology partnership with Gauntlet, a leading vendor of decentralized infrastructure solutions.

Gauntlet implements simulation model for stress tests of Balancer (BAL)

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Balancer (BAL) has entered a strategic partnership with Gauntlet. Within the framework of the new collaboration, Gauntlet will implement a simulation mechanism that underpins the financial models of blockchain networks with consulting and stress tests tools.

Balancer V2 release, therefore, will include numerous dynamic-fee "Gauntlet-powered" pools that will support the latest optimization upgrade. Also, its fee structure and speed parameters will be reconsidered.

As a result, the DeFi experience with 'Gauntlet-powered' solutions will be more profitable for developers, liquidity providers and "yield farmers."

Both teams ensure that the codebase behind the new upgrade will be secure and Balancer V2, with Gauntlet instruments on-board, will be a safe and viable system.

Balancer V2: new structure, new design

Balancer CEO Fernando Martinelli stressed the paramount importance that dynamic-fee pools will have for the progress of the DeFi segment:

It's a privilege for Balancer Protocol and its liquidity providers to be able to tap on the galaxy brains of the Gauntlet team to maximize pool returns. The idea of dynamic-fee pools has been top of mind for Balancer for a long time. I believe fixed-fee pools won't be able to compete with dynamic-fee pools just like taxis can't compete with ride-sharing apps.

In particular, the dynamic-fee manner of operations will be attractive for high-frequency traders since the shared vault design enables internal token balances.

Also, the structural design (all assets in a single vault) will be the most interesting change for traders and arbitrageurs: they are allowed to save on fees and create their own pools with no extra fees.