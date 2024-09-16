BabyDogeCoin (BabyDoge) Skyrockets 1,000% in Volume Amid Price Jump

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BabyDogeCoin (BabyDoge), a fun meme coin built on the BNB chain, has experienced a staggering 1,330% surge in trading volumes, accompanied by a significant price increase.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the token’s daily trading volume leaped from relatively modest levels to over $105.27 million in the last 24 hours.

This surge in volumes has been accompanied by a corresponding jump in BabyDoge’s price, which has risen by nearly 55% in the same period. The spike in volume suggests that market participants are capitalizing on the price rally, with increased buying pressure pushing the token higher.

At the time of writing, BabyDogeCoin was outperforming most meme coins, which mostly traded in the red, up 53% in the last 24 hours to $0.000000001604 and likewise up 73% weekly.

The recent surge in price and volume comes as BabyDoge achieves a new listing on Binance.

Binance announces new BabyDogeCoin listing

Binance has announced the listing of BabyDogeCoin under the seed tag on its various platforms, including Binance Simple Earn, "Buy Crypto," Binance Convert, Binance Margin and Binance Auto-Invest alongside meme coins NEIRO and TURBO.

According to a Binance announcement, Simple Earn Flexible will list BabyDogeCoin (1MBABYDOGE) alongside other meme tokens on Binance Simple Earn on Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) and will be available for subscription.

From Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. (UTC), users may be able to purchase 1MBABYDOGE using any of the payment options supported on Binance Auto-Invest.

Binance Margin will also offer 1MBABYDOGE as a new borrowable asset on Cross and Isolated Margin, as well as the 1MBABYDOGE/USDT pair on Cross and Isolated Margin on Sept. 16 at 11:00 a.m. (UTC).

To expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience, Binance Futures will launch the 1MBABYDOGEUSDT Perpetual Contract on Sept. 16 at 11:35 a.m. (UTC), with up to 75x leverage.