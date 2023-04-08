Baby Doge Coin: Billboard Showcases BabyDoge as Web3 Marketplace Takes Up Adoption

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The dog-themed cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin is spotted on a large outdoor billboard, thanks to a new integration.

AntNetworX, a platform that aims to build a suite of user-friendly dApps with real-life utilities, has promoted its marketplace integration with Baby Doge Coin on a digital outdoor billboard.

This in a way promotes the visibility of the dog-themed cryptocurrency, which first shot into the spotlight in July 2021 after Elon Musk referenced the viral children's song "Baby Shark Dance" and tweeted "BabyDoge, doo, doo, doo, doo."

On April 6, Dubai-based AntNetworX announced that the integration between Baby Doge Coin and AntXWork had been completed.

Baby Doge Coin would find utility on AntXWork, reportedly the first gasless Web3 gig marketplace on Binance Chain, Ethereum and Polygon. The integration would allow users to buy and sell services on the marketplace using Baby Doge Coin.

The official Baby Doge Coin Twitter handle shared its excitement about the integration and the billboard, tweeting "Billboard of BabyDoge" and adding the lookout emoji.

Baby Doge Coin continues to gain attention as it remains one of the most viewed coins globally, according to the CoinMarketCap Q1 report.

Baby Doge Coin lists on Deepcoin

On April 7, Deepcoin, a Singapore-based exchange, announced the listing of the BabyDoge/USDT pair on its spot trading platform. According to the announcement, users can buy and sell Baby Doge Coin with zero percent trading fees.

At the start of the week, Baby Doge Coin spot trading launched on the sixth-largest crypto exchange, Bybit. At the time of writing, BabyDoge was up 2% in the last 24 hours at $0.000000002568.