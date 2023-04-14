BabyDOGE up 12% as Listing on Top 5 Exchange Next Week Teaser Comes Out

Popular meme token about to be listed on major exchange, BabyDoge fans are taking guesses as to who it will be

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official account of BabyDoge meme token has teased a listing by a top five crypto exchange to happen next week. It did not name the platform and offered its subscribers the chance to guess what it will be.

Some Twitter users, in the comments, suggested that it could be either Kraken or KuCoin — the third and fourth platforms, respectively. The number one crypto exchange, according to CoinMarketCap, is Binance, followed by Coinbase. Then come Kraken and KuCoin. Bitfinex is the fifth crypto trader.

BREAKING NEWS: A top 5 exchange will be listing #BabyDoge next week !



Can you guess which!? pic.twitter.com/O8vXr9lGck — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) April 14, 2023

Over the past 24 hours, the price of BabyDoge has surged by roughly 12%, trading at $0.000000002768 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Earlier this month, BabyDoge also teased a listing on a top 10 crypto exchange. Later, it proved to be Bybit Spot trading platform. Among the most recent listings of the popular meme cryptocurrency is the addition of BabyDoge support by Deepcoin platform based in Singapore.