BabyDoge Army Burns 2.8 Quadrillion Coins Within Hour: Details

News
Tue, 06/21/2022 - 16:22
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another breathtaking amount of meme coins has been sent to a dead wallet within an hour in a hope of pushing the price up in the future
BabyDoge Army Burns 2.8 Quadrillion Coins Within Hour: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

BabyDoge community has announced that nearly 3 quadrillion Baby Doge Coins from the circulating supply of the meme token have been burned as part of the plan to annihilate 50 quadrillion BabyDoge.

2.8 quadrillion coins gone

BabyDoge tracker account @babydogeburn_ has tweeted that a staggering amount of 2,880,434,321,993 BabyDoge has been sent to an unspendable wallet and out of circulation within merely one hour.

Despite the impressive figure, this sum of the meme tokens is worth roughly just $4,056, while the coin is changing hands at $0.000000001408. Over the past 24 hours, it has demonstrated a ten percent surge, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

The initial supply of BabyDoge totalled 420 quadrillion but after recent burns it has been reduced twice down to about 232 quadrillion canine coins, inspired by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu dog breed.

Related
2.2 Billion SHIB Destroyed by This Amazon Burner Since November at Price 50% Higher Than Now

50 quadrillion burn voted for

On June 3, U.Today reported that the BabyDoge community voted for an acceleration of token burns and decided to reduce the current supply by another 50 quadrillion. However, this decision was made regarding tokens circulating on Ethereum and there is no data whether and how much BabyDoge would be burned on the original Binance Smart Chain network.

During the first two days of this month, they burned 6 quadrillion tokens, later several other large burns followed.

#BabyDoge #Token Burn #Meme Cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image BTC, DOGE, and SHIB Price Analysis for June 21
06/21/2022 - 16:32
BTC, DOGE, and SHIB Price Analysis for June 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BIS Says Crypto Warnings Have Materialized
06/21/2022 - 15:48
BIS Says Crypto Warnings Have Materialized
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Might Be on Reversal Edge According to This Indicator
06/21/2022 - 15:36
Bitcoin Might Be on Reversal Edge According to This Indicator
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide