    AVAX and LINK Offered to Retail Investors in Hong Kong

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Hong Kong-based HashKey now offers AVAX and LINK to retail buyers
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 15:12
    AVAX and LINK Offered to Retail Investors in Hong Kong
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    HashKey Exchange, the biggest licensed cryptocurrency exchange in Hong Kong, has received the green light to offer Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) to retail investors, according to a Wednesday report by the South China Morning Post.

    Advertisement

    AVAX and LINK are currently in 14th and 18th places, respectively, by market capitalization, according to data provided by CoinGecko. 

    Prior to the addition of the two aforementioned cryptocurrencies, HashKey would offer only Bitcoin and Ethereum.  

    HOT Stories
    AVAX and LINK Offered to Retail Investors in Hong Kong
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Vitalik Buterin Holds 90% of His Worth in Ethereum: Statement
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash

    Last year, the exchange underwent a successful license upgrade after working with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in order to expand its services to the retail market. It became the first cryptocurrency exchange to achieve such a feat in Hong Kong. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple Expands Its Presence in Japan with Latest Partnership
    Tue, 04/30/2024 - 05:51
    Ripple Expands Its Presence in Japan with Latest Partnership
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The trading platform, which was founded back in 2018, currently boasts roughly 170,000 users.

    In April, HashKey also launched a global platform that aims to compete with the likes of Coinbase. 

    Hong Kong's retail investors were allowed to buy cryptocurrencies last June. The move was a major step toward turning the city with a GDP of roughly $360 million into an influential cryptocurrency hub. 

    Earlier this year, multiple spot-based Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were launched in Hong Kong. However, these products failed to generate a substantial amount of noise since they are not available in mainland China. So far, they have only attracted negligible inflows compared to their record-breaking American counterparts. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 15:20
    Will SEC Appeal Ripple Lawsuit Decision? XRP Lawyer Shares Crucial Take
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 14:20
    Unexpected Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reset Might Start Soon, Here's Reason
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025
    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Will SEC Appeal Ripple Lawsuit Decision? XRP Lawyer Shares Crucial Take
    AVAX and LINK Offered to Retail Investors in Hong Kong
    Unexpected Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reset Might Start Soon, Here's Reason
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD