Avalanche (AVAX) Price Soars 12% on Amazon Partnership

Wed, 01/11/2023 - 20:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
This collaboration between Ava Lab and AWS looks to further democratize access to blockchain technology in order to facilitate adoption by businesses, institutions and governments around the world
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Soars 12% on Amazon Partnership
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has surged more than 12%, outperforming the rest of the crypto market. 

Earlier today, Ava Labs and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise, institutional, and government adoption of blockchain applications. 

Related
Avalanche to Onboard Crypto Index by Colony
Under the agreement, AWS will support Avalanche's infrastructure and decentralized application ecosystem through its marketplace in over 100 countries.

Ava Labs has also become a member of the Amazon Partner Network (APN), giving customers access to its custom offerings on the AWS platform.

Furthermore, Ava Labs is looking to add its subnet deployment as a managed service on the AWS marketplace so that both individuals and institutions can create custom networks with just a few clicks.

Ava Labs and AWS have also committed to facilitating events for entrepreneurs and developers such as hackathons, summits and educational initiatives that make it possible for even not-so-tech-savvy individuals to build on Avalanche, further strengthening the network's reach and efficacy within the blockchain sector.

#Avalanche News #AVAX price prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 11
01/11/2023 - 20:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 3AC Creditors Unite in Push Against High Legal Costs, Asset Sales Disputes
01/11/2023 - 18:12
3AC Creditors Unite in Push Against High Legal Costs, Asset Sales Disputes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano's First-Ever Smart Contract in Python Version Demonstrated by Devs
01/11/2023 - 16:25
Cardano's First-Ever Smart Contract in Python Version Demonstrated by Devs
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov