    Aurora Cloud Console Enables Instant Chain Deployment

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 17:00
    Aurora, ecosystem of EVM-compatible custom chains on NEAR, shares details of major upgrade to its Cloud Console
    Aurora Cloud Console Enables Instant Chain Deployment
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Aurora Labs has introduced a new feature in its Cloud Console that automates blockchain deployment. No previous coding experience is required now to launch and maintain rollup, a custom-made L2 blockchain network on Near.

    Automated blockchain deployment released at Aurora Cloud Console

    Aurora Labs, a developer of EVM-compatible blockchain solutions for Near ecosystem, introduces a crucial advancement of its Aurora Cloud Console. Starting in February 2025, users can launch rollups via Aurora Cloud Console easier than ever before.

    The release of automation for the Aurora Cloud Console (ACC) marks the first milestone in a comprehensive 2025 roadmap aimed at transforming blockchain infrastructure within the NEAR ecosystem. 

    By eliminating complexities associated with custom blockchain creation, Aurora Cloud Console enables developers and businesses to launch tailored chains with unprecedented speed.

    Aurora Labs CEO Alex Shevchenko shared the crucial features of the new development for blockchain deployment and management:

    Aurora Cloud Console creates a future where launching a blockchain is as easy as deploying a smart contract. With 1,000 chains on the horizon, we’re building an ecosystem where anyone can create without limits, scale without friction, and tap into the full power of NEAR’s network. The barriers are gone. Anyone can be a Builder now.

    The new features of Aurora Cloud Console include a guided onboarding process, parameter customization (permissions, base token, gas fees, integrations), real-time transaction usage monitoring and tracking of chain deployment progress.

    Streamlining access to rollup-as-a-service (RaaS) opportunities

    Forthcoming upgrades include the integration of Forwarder and Intents support, together with automated bridge configuration to enhance interoperability. This will be followed by one-click Oracle deployment, allowing projects to tap into pricing data from services such as CoinGecko or Dexscreener, as well as full gas management and customizable chain permissions.

    Later in the year, Aurora Labs’ roadmap featured plans to introduce stablecoins and Bitcoin (BTC) as base tokens, universal indexing for virtual chains, recycling of inactive chains and expanded Intents for on-chain automation.

    The automation of ACC aligns with the growth of rollups-as-a-service (RaaS), where demand for scalable, efficient blockchain solutions is surging. ACC’s no-cost launch model and full customizability will democratize access for a new wave of projects within the thriving NEAR and Aurora ecosystems.

