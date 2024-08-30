Atleta Network Shines at WebX 2024 With Football Legends

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Atleta Network entered the August 28-29 WebX 2024 conference in Tokyo with a demonstration of how they are using innovation to transform the sports industry. Atleta is making a name for itself as a modular multilayer blockchain network, with the goal of building a more open, safe and effective environment for sports-related activities.

Advertisement

Image by Atleta Network

Participants embraced the network's novel offering, indicating that it has the potential to revolutionize the sports industry. The participation of world football legends Marco Materazzi and Edmilson was one of the main attractions of Atleta's attendance at the conference.

Atleta’s Booth gained celebrity power from two World Cup champions as they engaged guests and signed autographs. Their participation attracted a lot of attention, highlighting the intense passion for football in Japan and enhancing the excitement of the occasion.

Image by Atleta Network

Around five hundred lucky attendees received signed football balls and posters from the autograph session, which was a big hit and made the booth one of the most popular locations at the conference. Beyond the glamorous appearances, Atleta's technological innovations, especially the development of its Olympia Testnet, were impressive. The testnet, which went live in June 2024, has quickly gained popularity, with over 300,000 unique users and over 10 million transactions completed.

Advertisement

This expansion establishes the network as a strong foundation for upcoming developments and highlights its capacity to manage extensive operations in the sports sector. The Atleta team actively networked with possible partners during the event to look into ways to expand the network's reach outside of the sports industry.

As Atleta's Business Development team concentrated on forming new partnerships that could quicken the network's expansion and uptake, the conference proved to be a productive networking environment. Atleta also used the conference as a forum to talk about its growth plans. With its first wave having just ended, the Ambassadors Program attracted over 1,000 participants, competing for a sizable $150,000 prize pool.

In addition, the Grant Program seeks to encourage innovators, developers and content producers to realize their ideas on the Atleta network by providing up to $100,000 in ATLA tokens. Atleta's larger plan to create a thriving blockchain platform ecosystem includes these initiatives. Along with showcasing Atleta's abilities, the success at WebX 2024 also showed how the sports industry is becoming more and more interested in blockchain applications.

Stakeholders are responding favorably to the network's emphasis on scalability, security and interoperability, which is opening the door for its imminent mainnet launch. With users, partners and developers eager to use blockchain technology in sports, Atleta's future looks bright. With the support of industry titans and an inventive methodology, Atleta is well-positioned to revolutionize the handling and application of sports data.

The momentum from WebX 2024 is expected to act as a spur for additional growth and adoption of the network in the future.