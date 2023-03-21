Arbitrum (ARB) Airdrop for DAOs: Team Makes Things Clear

Besides hotly anticipated ARB airdrop for early users, Arbitrum (ARB) team is going to distribute some tokens between selected decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs)

Approaching the most anticipated airdrop of 2023, the team of Arbitrum (ARB), a dominant Ethereum L2 scaler, unveiled the details of its DAO round. Together with users, some early DAOs can be eligible for ARB bonuses — but the distribution will not replace the grants program.

Arbitrum (ARB) shares airdrop eligibility criteria for DAOs

According to a statement shared by the Arbitrum (ARB) team today, March 21, 2023, reaching the "sub-communities" of Arbitrum is among the key focuses of the upcoming airdrop. As such, besides "early bird" wallets, Arbitrum (ARB) will also reward the first generation of DAOs.

What a week it’s been! Thanks to the amazing community for all of the incredible support.



Speaking of the community, we’re excited to announce the details of the DAO airdrop.



First, ICYMI, read up on the general airdrop design here: https://t.co/mchx9CsRN8 — Arbitrum (💙,🧡) (@arbitrum) March 21, 2023

To support selected DAOs, Arbitrum (ARB) will distribute 113 million ARB tokens, or 1.13% of its initial supply. This is 90% less than the allocation for airdrop that targets wallets.

In order to select eligible DAOs, the Arbitrum (ARB) team considered a number of factors that demonstrate the involvement of this or that DAO in the ecosystem, its activity, size and other metrics:

Factors considered for distributing tokens to DAO treasuries on Arbitrum included: deployment date, whether it’s multi-chain or Arbitrum-native, transaction volume & value, TVL, and native liquidity moved to the ecosystem. Duration was also taken into account.

The full list of eligible DAOs has been published; the largest allocations (eight million ARB tokens each) will be claimed by Treasure and GMX DAOs.

Foundation's grant program is in the cards

Meanwhile, the team highlighted that this distribution should not be interpreted as a replacement for a community support program or grants campaign. The grants program will be unveiled soon: it will be curated by both Arbitrum Foundation and the newly launched Arbitrum DAO.

As covered by U.Today previously, Arbitrum (ARB) will disribute 1.16 billion tokens between its users on March 23, 2023. This is one of the most anticipated events of Q1, 2023, in crypto: ARB tokens are already traded on OTC while major CEXes launched Arbitrum's IoUs.

The most successful airdrop participants will get 12,500 tokens each: this reward is valued as high as $6,000-$7,000 on OTC platforms 48 hours before the airdrop kicks off.