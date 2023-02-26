ANKR Shows 7.6% Growth for First Time Since Microsoft Partnership

Sun, 02/26/2023 - 10:18
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cryptocurrency showing some solid growth for first time since major announcement
ANKR Shows 7.6% Growth for First Time Since Microsoft Partnership
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After partnering with Microsoft, ANKR has been showing promising signs of growth. The cryptocurrency saw a spike of over 78% after the partnership was announced, but then entered a correction phase and lost over 23%. However, ANKR has recently shown growth for the first time since the partnership announcement.

This price increase is a fundamental signal that ANKR has potential for long-term growth, and not just a short-term pump from the Microsoft partnership. This growth may be attributed to the fact that ANKR is a strong infrastructure solution that connects builders, applications and users to the newest layer of the internet.

The team's unique insights and experience in blockchain technology make ANKR the perfect conduit for Microsoft to further its mission to empower people and organizations to achieve more.

ANKR
Source: TradingView

Despite the previous price correction, ANKR's recent growth is an indicator that investors have faith in the project's potential. As more companies and individuals embrace the potential of Web3 and blockchain technology, ANKR's infrastructure solutions will be in high demand. This demand could lead to significant growth in ANKR's value over the long term.

Related
Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) Devs Argued on ZK-Powered L2s

While ANKR is currently facing a correction in trading volume, which could be a sign of an upcoming price drop, it will mostly follow the general trend in the market. Nonetheless, the Microsoft partnership is a major vote of confidence in ANKR's potential and could further enhance its value proposition in the eyes of investors and businesses alike.

ANKR is still a relatively new cryptocurrency and has yet to establish a strong track record of growth. However, its recent partnership with Microsoft and the subsequent growth that we have seen suggest that ANKR has the potential to become a major player in the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.

#Ankr
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 182 Billion SHIB Moved to Gemini, Last Time Similar Move Caused Shiba Inu 7% Drop: Details
02/27/2023 - 10:13
182 Billion SHIB Moved to Gemini, Last Time Similar Move Caused Shiba Inu 7% Drop: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Breakout Against Bitcoin (BTC), Ex-Ark Invest Crypto Analyst Says
02/27/2023 - 09:58
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Breakout Against Bitcoin (BTC), Ex-Ark Invest Crypto Analyst Says
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Conflux (CFX) up 241% on News of Massive Ecosystem Expansion: Details
02/27/2023 - 09:57
Conflux (CFX) up 241% on News of Massive Ecosystem Expansion: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin