Infamous Satoshi “Unmasking” Turns 8

News
Sun, 03/06/2022 - 19:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
“The Face Behind Bitcoin,” the infamous article published by Newsweek, has turned eight years old, and the real identity of Satoshi remains unknown
Infamous Satoshi “Unmasking” Turns 8
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On March 6, 2014, Newsweek, an 89-year-old American weekly news magazine, published a cover story named “The Face Behind Bitcoin.”  

The bombshell article, which was written by journalist Leah McGrath Goodman, alleged that Japanese-American man Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto was the elusive creator of the world’s first cryptocurrency. The fact that the man had worked on classified defense projects as a systems engineer gave more credence to the story.

Related
DeFi Tokens Tank as Devs Quit
The ambiguous comments made by the Los Angeles resident added more fuel to the fire, sparking a media frenzy. However, the real Satoshi was swift to deny his unmasking in his first public message in years.

The real identity of the Bitcoin creator remains one of the internet’s biggest mysteries up to this day. However, many members of the community do not want to know who started it all, sticking to the “we are all Satoshi” mantra.

As reported by U.Today, the world’s first statue of Satoshi was unveiled in Budapest, Hungary, last September.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for March 6
03/06/2022 - 20:00
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for March 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin May Revisit $30,000, Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone Says, Here’s Why
03/06/2022 - 19:23
Bitcoin May Revisit $30,000, Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone Says, Here’s Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Scam Alert: Solana Network Gets Hit with Phishing Attacks
03/06/2022 - 15:15
Scam Alert: Solana Network Gets Hit with Phishing Attacks
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan