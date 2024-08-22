    Crypto Reacts to Fed's Market Signal: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Investors will be watching out for crucial comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 14:04
    Crypto Reacts to Fed's Market Signal: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CNBC, the Fed's freshly released minutes may indicate a "likely" rate cut in September.  At their July meeting, Federal Reserve officials drew closer to a long-awaited interest rate cut but stopped short, indicating that a September cut was becoming more likely, according to minutes released Wednesday.

    Advertisement

    "The vast majority of participants at the July 30-31 meeting observed that, if the data continued to come in about as expected, it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting," according to the summary.

    While the Federal Open Market Committee decided to keep benchmark rates unchanged, an undisclosed number of officials expressed a desire to begin easing at the July meeting rather than waiting until September.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above Two Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Here’s Why Bitcoin Might Never Go Below $38,000
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Placement Ahead of Chang Hard Fork

    Related
    Federal Reserve: Crypto Reacts to Fed's Crucial Market Comments
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 12:18
    Federal Reserve: Crypto Reacts to Fed's Crucial Market Comments
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Investors will be watching Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments in the coming days. Powell is expected to speak at the annual Jackson Hole summit on Friday. His comments follow the release of minutes from the central bank's July policy meeting.

    Cryptocurrencies react

    Bitcoin climbed to a high of $61,849 in Tuesday's trading session, spurred by the recent release of U.S. jobs data, which lifted the BTC price.

    The most recent signal from the Fed indicates that market players are firmly pricing in an interest rate decrease at the U.S. central bank's next meeting, which is considered favorable for cryptocurrencies.

    Related
    11,454% Bitcoin Profit Stirs Dormant BTC Whale Back to Life: Details
    Thu, 08/22/2024 - 10:30
    11,454% Bitcoin Profit Stirs Dormant BTC Whale Back to Life: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin was still up 2.86% in the last 24 hours to $60,882, having reached intraday highs of $61,237 in today's trading session.

    Several other cryptocurrencies were posting gains,  including Shiba Inu, BNB and BONK, which were up 5% in the last 24 hours. Cardano, Polygon, Worldcoin, Fantom and Floki posted gains ranging from 7% to 14%.

    On the statistics front, the most recent report of weekly initial jobless claims will be released around 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

    #Federal Reserve #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 13:23
    Key SHIB Metric Frozen in Past Few Days - What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 12:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above Two Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Daily Profits with CrytocoinMiner
    Launch a Network with Restaked Security in Minutes: Tanssi and Symbiotic Set New Ethereum Standard
    Match Unveils Double-Spiral Upward Growth Pattern: Where Is the Ceiling for RFG Tokens and NFTs?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Reacts to Fed's Market Signal: Details
    Key SHIB Metric Frozen in Past Few Days - What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above Two Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD