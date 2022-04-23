Amber Group, PleasrDAO Ready to Launch DOG Fractionalized NFT on Huobi

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Fintech heavyweight Amber Group, together with NFT innovators PleasrDAO, releases fractionalized NFTs as crypto tokens on exchanges.

Reconsidering DOGE phenomen: DOG token goes live on Huobi

According to the official announcement shared by Amber Group and PleasrDAO, the two companies released DOG coins associated with fractionalized non-fungible tokens.

The DOGE NFT product is behind the DOG coin. Now the token makes it to Huobi, the fifth largest centralized crypto exchange by aggregated trading volume.

The partnership is set to address the crucial issue of the NFT segment, i.e., accessibility. Instead of purchasing expensive NFTs at auctions, everyone will be able to buy DOG tokens on mainstream exchanges with crypto or fiat funds.

Thanks to the fractionalization concept, new retail clients will be able to enter the NFT segment. DOG listing will make the barrier to entry lower than ever before.

The DOGE NFT is yet another remarkable project in PleasrDAO’s portfolio. Previously, it tokenized the original Doge meme and the one-of-a-kind unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. The album was purchased from the U.S. government.

Pseudonymous digital artist Tridog, head of The Doge NFT project, is fascinated by the revolutionary character of the new product:

Amber Group moved quickly and thoughtful, providing us with doge-class service. We are excited to allow easier access to our tokenized community and first class ticket to dogentertainment.

Amber Group unlocks new opportunities for NFT enthusiasts

Tiantian Kullander, co-founder of Amber Group, adds that DOG listing advances the accessibility of NFTs for mainstream retail crypto holders and even no-coiners:

NFTs are integral to the broader digital asset ecosystem, and greater accessibility to NFTs will undoubtedly accelerate the overall awareness and growth of the entire industry. We’re excited to partner with PleasrDAO in bringing this convenience to fractionalized NFTs. We have every confidence that with this partnership, PleasrDAO will catalyze greater experimentation and innovation of digital art and communal ownership. We are looking forward to transforming the NFT ecosystem together.

Amber Group is a new Asian fintech unicorn focused on bringing crypto services to retail clients and organizations. In 2021, it expanded to new regions and established itself as a flagship company in the segment.

As covered by U.Today previously, following the cascade of major partnerships, Amber Group appointed regulatory veteran Ehsan Haque as general counsel for the EMEA region.