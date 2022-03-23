Amber Group Appoints Ehsan Haque as EMEA General Counsel: Details

Amber Group, a new-gen fintech unicorn, shares the name of its new general counsel

Flagship global digital assets ecosystem Amber Group strengthens its directorial team. Its new GC for a crucial region has an unmatched track record at renowned corporate law firms.

Amber Group welcomes Ehsan Haque as new GC for EMEA

According to the official statement shared by Amber Group , as the next phase of its team strengthening, the triple unicorn appoints corporate law veteran Ehsan Haque as its general counsel.

Image by Amber Group

In this role, Mr. Hasque will coordinate a legal and regulatory risk management strategy in the region of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will work together with Amber Group’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Wayne Huo to establish and maintain legal frameworks for interaction with local authorities and financial watchdogs.

Prior to joining Amber Group, Mr. Haque worked at a number of high-profile investment banks, broker dealers, private equity firms and fintech start-ups. His career track includes various big names in finance such as Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Nomura Investments.

Mr. Haque is featured on The Lawyer Hot 100 2022 list due to his influence in the sphere of corporate finance and legal consulting.

He is excited by his new mission and is certain that his work at Amber Group can be useful for the evolution of crypto regulation worldwide:

I am excited to be joining Amber Group at this stage of its incredible growth journey so far. The regulatory landscape for digital assets is ever-evolving and these coming few years will be defining ones for the industry as we work towards securing eventual regulatory clarity across the EMEA region and the world. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and to guiding the legal and regulatory risk management as part of Amber Group’s strategy in the EMEA region.

Advancing the institutional adoption of digital assets

Amber Group Global COO Wayne Huo welcomes a new appointment and claims it is a crucial step in the next phase of Amber’s expansion:

We are proud to be welcoming Ehsan who makes a great addition to our team at Amber Group. With his strong track record in both traditional finance and emerging fintech start-ups, we are excited to work with Ehsan and build a strong regulatory framework that supports the viability and utility of new industry innovations in the EMEA region and accelerate the company into the next phase of growth.

Valued at $3 billion, Amber Group is among the most influential players on the Asian fintech scene.

As covered by U.Today previously, after a cascade of successful funding rounds, the team addresses a new region and new opportunities for the corporate adoption of cryptocurrencies.