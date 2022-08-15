"Amazon SHIB Burner" Destroys 40 Million SHIB, 150 Million Burned in Total

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The SHIB army continues to remove meme tokens from circulation in an attempt to push the SHIB price up significantly in the long run. Another a massive stash has been burned over the past 24 hours with the participation of a platform that does a portion of its burns through the Amazon affiliate program.

Another 150 million SHIB gone

SHIB-focused platform Shibburn, which collects on-chain data on Shiba Inu burns from Etherscan and burns meme tokens itself on a regular basis, has reported that over the past 24 hours, a total of 149,629,741 SHIB have been sent to unspendable wallets on the Ethereum chain.

Burning this amount of Shiba Inu took various platforms and individuals 28 transactions.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 149,629,741 $SHIB tokens burned and 28 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 15, 2022

Over the past week overall, according to an earlier tweet from this platform's account, 711,465,891 SHIB were locked in dead-end wallets. This comprises $11,134 in fiat. Between Saturday and Sunday this weekend, an impressive chunk of 292,259,359 meme tokens were removed from the supply in circulation.

Ads

40 million SHIB burned by "Amazon burner"

@shib_superstore Twitter account that represents game dev Travis Johnson has shared that, on Sunday, it burned a total of 39,555,189 Shiba Inu.

The main feature of this burn business is that it offers its customers a referral link on Amazon, which provides the SHIB-branded online store with some extra income with which to buy SHIB that will later be burned.

Burn!



39.5M SHIB gone!

($615)



We were able to burn about $40 more than last week, great job everybody! Consistency is key!



The standout this week was Upside, burning almost $100



Remember the #1levelchallenge and visit https://t.co/d0goxr6sys for all the ways to burn with me. pic.twitter.com/tMDNDG4yKu — SHIB Super Store (@shib_superstore) August 14, 2022

Whales are after SHIB

As reported by U.Today earlier, over the weekend, the top 100 whales on Ethereum chain made an acquisition of a comprised $57 million worth of SHIB, adding those tokens to their active wallets.

At press time, these wallets contain $186,350,222 in Shiba Inu in total. According to data from WhaleStats, they have sold around $16 million worth of SHIB as, earlier today, they held over $202 million of this meme cryptocurrency.