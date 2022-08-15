"Amazon SHIB Burner" Destroys 40 Million SHIB, 150 Million Burned in Total

Mon, 08/15/2022 - 11:12
Yuri Molchan
SHIB community has burned roughly 150 million tokens, including 40 million destroyed by platform that burns SHIB via Amazon
The SHIB army continues to remove meme tokens from circulation in an attempt to push the SHIB price up significantly in the long run. Another a massive stash has been burned over the past 24 hours with the participation of a platform that does a portion of its burns through the Amazon affiliate program.

Another 150 million SHIB gone

SHIB-focused platform Shibburn, which collects on-chain data on Shiba Inu burns from Etherscan and burns meme tokens itself on a regular basis, has reported that over the past 24 hours, a total of 149,629,741 SHIB have been sent to unspendable wallets on the Ethereum chain.

Burning this amount of Shiba Inu took various platforms and individuals 28 transactions.

Over the past week overall, according to an earlier tweet from this platform's account, 711,465,891 SHIB were locked in dead-end wallets. This comprises $11,134 in fiat. Between Saturday and Sunday this weekend, an impressive chunk of 292,259,359 meme tokens were removed from the supply in circulation.

40 million SHIB burned by "Amazon burner"

@shib_superstore Twitter account that represents game dev Travis Johnson has shared that, on Sunday, it burned a total of 39,555,189 Shiba Inu.

The main feature of this burn business is that it offers its customers a referral link on Amazon, which provides the SHIB-branded online store with some extra income with which to buy SHIB that will later be burned.

Whales are after SHIB

As reported by U.Today earlier, over the weekend, the top 100 whales on Ethereum chain made an acquisition of a comprised $57 million worth of SHIB, adding those tokens to their active wallets.

At press time, these wallets contain $186,350,222 in Shiba Inu in total. According to data from WhaleStats, they have sold around $16 million worth of SHIB as, earlier today, they held over $202 million of this meme cryptocurrency.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

