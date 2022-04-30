Almost 400 Million XRP Shifted by FTX, Binance and Other Top Crypto Platforms

Sat, 04/30/2022 - 10:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
FTX, Ripple’s partner Bitso, Binance and other leading digital exchanges have transferred a close to 400 million XRP coins
As reported by XRP-focused tracker XRPL Monitor, in the past twenty hours, a staggering amount of nearly 400 million XRP has been pushed on the blockchain by several most popular exchanges and anonymous wallets.

Several large chunks of XRP (ranked 7 by CoinMarketCap at press-time), carrying from 10 million to 40 million coins have been spotted by the aforementioned XRP tracking bot.

Among the senders and receivers were world’s top exchanges Binance, FTX, Bittrex, Ripple’s ODL partner in Latin America region Bitso, etc. Besides, several anonymous wallets were involved in these numerous transactions – over a dozen of them.

As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.6205, demonstrating a drop by 1.28 percent over the past twenty-four hours.

