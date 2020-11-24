Back

All Eyes on Bitcoin as It Leaves $19,000 Behind

Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:02
Yuri Molchan
The flagship cryptocurrency continues its rally, finally breaks above the $19,000 level, getting closer to its 2017 all-time high
Meeting the expectations of the community, Bitcoin has finally touched the $19,000 level. This happened after BTC has been trading inside the range of $18,700, since Nov. 21, sometimes dropping below $18,000 and then resuming its ascent.

At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at $19,000 on the Bitstamp exchange, having slightly touched that level a few minutes ago.

BTC
Bitcoin has been putting up a new rally since Oct. 24, when it exceeded the $12,930 level; it has not been below it since.

The new spike of Bitcoin is likely to driven by PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, who yesterday told CNBC that he believes Bitcoin to be not only an asset class, but also a means of payment for e-commerce.

Recently, Bitcoin pushed higher due to PayPal enabling its customers to acquire Bitcoin, along with other top cryptocurrencies.

In 2021, they will be allowed to purchase goods and services from over 26 million merchants via PayPal and pay with Bitcoin, ETH, BCH, etc.

BTC
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

