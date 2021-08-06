Alkemi Network Partners with Nexus Markets for Advanced DeFi Yields

Newly launched DeFi startup Alkemi Network shares the details of its fresh crucial partnerhsip. Yet another project will integrate Alkemi's CeFi/DeFi interoperability tools.

With Alkemi, Nexus Markets starts offering DeFi-level yields via CeFi vaults

According to the official press release shared with U.Today, Alkemi Network has partnered with Nexus Markets to bring DeFi tools to this flagship centralized exchange.

With a new collaboration, centralized vaults by Nexus Markets will start offering DeFi-level yields to all customers (liquidity providers). Normally, centralized lending/borrowing ecosystems provide their clients with lower APRs than their decentralized competitors.

Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoins (WBTC), and a variety of stablecoins are now accepted in Nexus Markets with this cooperation. Users can deposit and lock them in a number of clicks.

Thus, Web3 technologies are available for crypto enthusiasts with various levels of expertise through the familiar "Web2" interfaces of centralized platforms.

Nexus Markets' customers can join Alkemi's liquidity mining program

Brian Mahoney, CSO and co-founder of Alkemi Network, stresses the importance of this partnership for bringing new users to the DeFi universe:

DeFi liquidity, CeFi experience. This is the product-market fit driving the next wave of digital asset growth. Through NEXUS, Alkemi Network unlocks DeFi yield opportunities for downstream users while building additional onramps to our on-chain ecosystem. We see this collaboration as a potent recipe for continued DeFi adoption.

Ian McAfee, CEO and co-Founder of Nexus Markets, states that both retail and institutional clients will benefit from the newly inked partnership:

Clients might be on an exchange, unsure about using Web3 browser wallets. We facilitate DeFi through a familiar interface, so customers can access this new technology and the yields natively. Nexus is proud to be leading the way for institutions and retailers to safely and securely access DeFi.

As a result, all Nexus Markets users can lock their idle cryptocurrency assets in Alkemi's liquidity programs.