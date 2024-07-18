AI-focused DePIN Kaisar Network Brings 100,000 GPUs on peaq

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A top-tier layer-1 blockchain for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks ( DePIN ) and Machine RWAs, peaq revealed its ecosystem expansion with the addition of the Kaisar Network. Kaisar is transforming the AI industry, providing decentralized alternatives to centralized data centers and cloud GPU services, based on Web3 principles.

Kaisar Network plans to introduce its native KAI token and implement its core business logic on peaq. With access to more than 100,000 GPUs from a variety of sources, including businesses, data centers and private users, this integration will allow Kaisar to provide decentralized GPU capacities. This action tackles the severe GPU shortage that the AI sector is currently facing, which especially affects smaller start-ups that find it difficult to obtain the computational power they need.

The AI industry has experienced tremendous expansion and investment, which has increased demand for GPUs. Larger companies frequently obtain the necessary processing power, but smaller AI start-ups encounter difficulties, leading to an imbalance in the technology industry. By providing a more transparent, affordable and adaptable solution than centralized platforms, Kaisar Networks DePIN enables anyone with idle GPU capacity to participate in AI projects.

Kaisar Network will create smart contracts to run the decentralized GPU rental platform and give each device a self-sovereign peaq ID by utilizing the layer-1 blockchain of peaq. This comprises reward staking and penalty systems, as well as an NFT minting system for nodes. Kaisar will implement these smart contracts on peaq's mainnet and mint its token following extensive testing on peaq's testnet.

Cofounder and CBO of Kaisar Network Léonie Nguyen emphasized the serious effects of the GPU shortage on the AI market, especially on smaller players. She was clear in saying that GPU owners can profit from their idle capacity with Kaisar Networks DePIN, which provides an adaptable and reasonably priced option. Peaq is the perfect platform for a decentralized artificial intelligence network because of its scalability and modular DePIN functions.

The unquestionable convergence of Web3 technology and the AI boom was noted by Leonard Dorlöchter, cofounder of peaq. As he pointed out, by decentralizing the hardware required for training and operating advanced models, Kaisar Network addresses a crucial aspect of AI technology.