    AI Cryptos Rallying Amid Anemic Market Today: One Possible Reason

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Here's why Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) added 12% today
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 16:41
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Major AI cryptocurrencies Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) - previously known as Fetch.AI and SingularityNET (AGIX) are among the best performing cryptos in the top 200, while AI cryptos became the top gainer category. Such a breakthrough is registered amid the excitement about AI features integrated in the next generation of Apple products.

    AI cryptocurrencies FET, AGIX up by 11.6%, iPhone 16's presentation to blame

    Today, Sept. 10, 2024, AI cryptocurrencies are the undisputed leaders of the altcoin market. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX), the two largest cryptos of the segment, added 11.6% each, according to CoinGecko's data.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    With its 15% overnight growth, the AI Agents category is the best performing one on CoinGecko, followed by AI Cryptos as a whole.

    This upsurge in interest in AI coins should most likely be attributed to the sensational presentation of Apple Intelligence, a stack of AI functions that will be available on the brand new iPhone 16.

    As announced in the latest presentation, Apple will offer its own AI-powered equivalents of ChatGPT and mainstream image editors. For instance, they will be helpful in checking texts and erasing objects from photos taken on iPhone.

    Also, the new functionality will allow iPhone users to edit emails and create their own AI-generated images.

    Crypto capitalization adds 2% only

    Introduced yesterday, these functions will go live next month — only in U.S. English — with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

    As such, Apple introduces itself as a dangerous competitor for OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and XAI in their AI endeavors.

    This upsurge looks like the lifeblood for an anemic crypto market today; the capitalization of all cryptos only added 2%, while Bitcoin (BTC) added 3%.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

