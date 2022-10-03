BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 3

Original U.Today article

Which top coins are ready for bounceback?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started in a neutral mode as some coins are in the red zone while others are in the green.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen slightly since yesterday, going up by 0.56%.

Even though Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading in a wide range, the price has bounced off the $19,000 mark, so buyers are trying to seize the initiative. If the rise continues, one can expect a further upward move by mid-October.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,313 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer as it has grown more than 1% over the last 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is also fighting for the vital level of $1,300.

If daily candle closes in the area of $1,300-$1,320, there are chances to see the start of a midterm bull run.

Ethereum is trading at $1,305 at press time.