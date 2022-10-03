Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 3

Mon, 10/03/2022 - 14:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins are ready for bounceback?
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 3
The new week has started in a neutral mode as some coins are in the red zone while others are in the green.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen slightly since yesterday, going up by 0.56%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Even though Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading in a wide range, the price has bounced off the $19,000 mark, so buyers are trying to seize the initiative. If the rise continues, one can expect a further upward move by mid-October.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,313 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer as it has grown more than 1% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is also fighting for the vital level of $1,300.

If daily candle closes in the area of $1,300-$1,320, there are chances to see the start of a midterm bull run.

Ethereum is trading at $1,305 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

