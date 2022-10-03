BTC and ETH Price Analysis for October 3

The new week has started in a neutral mode as some coins are in the red zone while others are in the green.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen slightly since yesterday, going up by 0.56%.
Even though Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading in a wide range, the price has bounced off the $19,000 mark, so buyers are trying to seize the initiative. If the rise continues, one can expect a further upward move by mid-October.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,313 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer as it has grown more than 1% over the last 24 hours.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is also fighting for the vital level of $1,300.
If daily candle closes in the area of $1,300-$1,320, there are chances to see the start of a midterm bull run.
Ethereum is trading at $1,305 at press time.