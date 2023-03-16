Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 16

Thu, 03/16/2023 - 14:49
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins come back to bull run shortly?
The cryptocurrency market has returned to a bearish trend as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has followed the decline of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 3.36%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price has entered a consolidation phase after a recent sharp fall. If the rate remains above the $0.3150 mark, one can expect sideways trading in the range of $0.32-$0.33. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3204 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is an exception to the rule, rising by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight rise, Binance Coin (BNB) is not ready for the midterm rise as the altcoin has not accumulated enough energy yet. The low volume confirms such a statement.

In this regard, consolidation in the narrow range of $305-$315 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

BNB is trading at $308.6 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

