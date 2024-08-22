    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 22

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Cardano (ADA) have energy to keep rising?
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 16:00
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers have energy for an ongoing rise, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 4.39% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA might have set a local resistance level of $0.3743. If the daily bar closes far from it, the decline may continue to the support zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.3730. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a drop to the $0.36 area by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 21
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 13:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If this happens near its peak, the upward move may lead to the test of the $0.38-$0.40 range shortly.

    ADA is trading at $0.37 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 22, 2024 - 15:50
    DXY Crash: Why Isn't Crypto Skyrocketing? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reaches Major Resistance, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Double Top Pattern?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 22, 2024 - 15:47
    Fundstrat's Tom Lee: Bitcoin Is Replacing Gold
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Daily Profits with CrytocoinMiner
    Launch a Network with Restaked Security in Minutes: Tanssi and Symbiotic Set New Ethereum Standard
    Match Unveils Double-Spiral Upward Growth Pattern: Where Is the Ceiling for RFG Tokens and NFTs?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 22
    DXY Crash: Why Isn't Crypto Skyrocketing? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reaches Major Resistance, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Double Top Pattern?
    Fundstrat's Tom Lee: Bitcoin Is Replacing Gold
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD