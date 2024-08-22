Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have energy for an ongoing rise, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 4.39% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA might have set a local resistance level of $0.3743. If the daily bar closes far from it, the decline may continue to the support zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.3730. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a drop to the $0.36 area by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle closure.

If this happens near its peak, the upward move may lead to the test of the $0.38-$0.40 range shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.37 at press time.