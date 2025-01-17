Advertisement
AD

    Abnormal $231 Million DOGE Transfer Stuns Dogecoin Rich List

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin witnesses biggest wealth transfer in recent history, worth $230 million, in just two transfers within 10 minutes
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 10:35
    A
    A
    A
    Abnormal $231 Million DOGE Transfer Stuns Dogecoin Rich List
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sudden massive transfers of the major meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) rocked the crypto scene today, as 600 million coins changed hands in just 10 minutes, as Whale Alert reported. The shift of $231.57 million worth of DOGE took place in two tranches. The addresses used are "D78RSZm" and "DQhgaRJ," with the former being the sender and the latter the recipient. 

    Advertisement

    It is interesting to note that the sender's wallet is one of the richest Dogecoin holders, currently holding 18th place with over 761 million DOGE, which is equivalent to about $310 million. At the same time, the receiving wallet has also made it to the DOGE rich list with a recent transfer and is now the 21st largest holder of the meme coin overall. 

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Finds Major Support Just 100% Away From All-Time High
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 14:19
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Finds Major Support Just 100% Away From All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’
    Bitcoin Reclaims $102K Amid Speculation About Strategic Reserve
    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Token Hits New Record High

    Thus, we can say that in just 10 minutes, Dogecoin witnessed the biggest change in wealth in its recent history, while also adding a new member to DOGE's rich list. Of course, both addresses could belong to the same entity. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top 100 Dogecoin holders

    The intriguing thing is that they probably do not belong to any exchanges. At least the on-chain story does not have a label on it. That is a good thing because, in this case, Dogecoin enthusiasts may be hoping for some volatility, as the movement was not an internal exchange operation and, therefore, may cause a ripple effect at some point on the Dogecoin price chart. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC): This Breakout Opens $100,000, Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Reversal Pattern Here, Solana (SOL) Bounces Off: But What's Next?
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 00:01
    Bitcoin (BTC): This Breakout Opens $100,000, Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Reversal Pattern Here, Solana (SOL) Bounces Off: But What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    We may already be seeing some of this, as DOGE is up over 10% during today's trading session, with most of the spike occurring immediately after the transfer was made. 

    There is definitely more to this DOGE wealth shift, so it is best to keep an eye on what's next for the popular meme coin.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 9:52
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Multi-Week High as Key Metrics Skyrocket
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 9:48
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    LBank Unveils Spring Festival Campaign with Exclusive $220,000 Rewards
    CISO Sydney 2025: Uniting Cybersecurity Leaders for a Safer Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Abnormal $231 Million DOGE Transfer Stuns Dogecoin Rich List
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Multi-Week High as Key Metrics Skyrocket
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Big Asset Similar to Bitcoin: ‘Supply Low, Demand Up’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD