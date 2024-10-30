$91 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Withdrawal Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Binance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is nearing its all-time high (ATH), and it is likely that a new high may arrive in the coming days. Seeing this, Bitcoin whales have triggered a strong buying spree. This has injected further positive momentum into the market, with Bitcoin looking to close October with a new high for its price.

Earlier today, a massive Bitcoin transaction worth around $91 million recently exited Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The transfer, tracked by leading crypto monitoring platform Whale Alert, saw the movement of 1,260 BTC from Binance to an unidentified crypto wallet.

Notable Bitcoin buying spree

This move by a Bitcoin whale, a term often used to describe entities holding large quantities of digital currencies, has led many to interpret it as a bullish signal. Typically, large withdrawals from trading platforms are seen as a sign of confidence among major investors. By moving funds to external wallets, these traders show a preference for long-term holding rather than frequent buying or selling, which generally shows expectations of future price rises.

Market analysts indicate that such massive Bitcoin withdrawals can positively impact BTC’s price by reducing the available supply on exchanges. This decreased supply, combined with steady or increasing demand, has the potential to push the Bitcoin price upward, as fewer coins remain available for purchase on the open market.

Bitcoin new high coming?

As of writing this article, Bitcoin has experienced a mild but steady upward trend . Over the past 24 hours, BTC has risen by 0.2%, bringing its price to $71,622.59. This gradual increase reflects ongoing market enthusiasm as traders, both large and small, maintain a bullish outlook on Bitcoin, buoyed by positive market fundamentals and recent whale activities.