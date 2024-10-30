Advertisement
    $91 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Withdrawal Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Binance

    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin whales have started substantial buying spree
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 15:04
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is nearing its all-time high (ATH), and it is likely that a new high may arrive in the coming days. Seeing this, Bitcoin whales have triggered a strong buying spree. This has injected further positive momentum into the market, with Bitcoin looking to close October with a new high for its price.

    Earlier today, a massive Bitcoin transaction worth around $91 million recently exited Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The transfer, tracked by leading crypto monitoring platform Whale Alert, saw the movement of 1,260 BTC from Binance to an unidentified crypto wallet.

    Notable Bitcoin buying spree

    This move by a Bitcoin whale, a term often used to describe entities holding large quantities of digital currencies, has led many to interpret it as a bullish signal. Typically, large withdrawals from trading platforms are seen as a sign of confidence among major investors. By moving funds to external wallets, these traders show a preference for long-term holding rather than frequent buying or selling, which generally shows expectations of future price rises.

    Bitcoin Dominance Hits 60% as BTC Price Hits $73K

    Market analysts indicate that such massive Bitcoin withdrawals can positively impact BTC’s price by reducing the available supply on exchanges. This decreased supply, combined with steady or increasing demand, has the potential to push the Bitcoin price upward, as fewer coins remain available for purchase on the open market.

    Bitcoin new high coming?

    As of writing this article, Bitcoin has experienced a mild but steady upward trend. Over the past 24 hours, BTC has risen by 0.2%, bringing its price to $71,622.59. This gradual increase reflects ongoing market enthusiasm as traders, both large and small, maintain a bullish outlook on Bitcoin, buoyed by positive market fundamentals and recent whale activities.

    Notably, Bitcoin is close to its ATH of $73,800, which was achieved back in March. Seeing the current market momentum and the bullish behavior from whales, it appears that a new high is in the cards for Bitcoin. With a resilient price and growing investor interest, Bitcoin continues to cement its role as a premier digital asset.

    About the author
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

