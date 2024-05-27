Advertisement
AD

    7 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin's activity is surging, which could be hidden bullish sign
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 14:26
    7 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin whales are waking up as data by IntoTheBlock shows their eyes on the epic run that Ethereum and the market in general had. Major investors have been stepping up their activity, and it is only hoped that this will finally mark a rebound and recovery for Dogecoin that all investors are keeping their eyes on.

    Advertisement

    Recent data has pointed toward the rise of big transactions involving Dogecoin, with around 1.51 thousand large transactions of about 6.83 billion DOGE in the last 24 hours. This activity really is a great surge and shows that major holders are getting more active. Such upswings in activity usually show up ahead of big moves in price since major holders are quite instrumental in market dynamics.

    DOGEUSDT
    Dogecoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Dogecoin has experienced relative stability and could soon move up, with the present trading value moving around $0.1695. At the moment, the price has consolidated at key resistance levels and support levels. 

    HOT Stories
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University

    The key support levels that have to hold for an uptrend to be sustained are the 50-day EMA at $0.1588, and the 100-day EMA at $0.1570. On the upside, the next major resistance level is located around $0.17. The RSI is at 55.83, indicating that market sentiment is almost neutral, with room for potential gains.

    Large holders' concentration: Whales hold 63% of the circulating supply of DOGE.

    Related
    Sat, 05/25/2024 - 14:32
    Cardano Founder Drops Surprising Dogecoin, Bitcoin Insight
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Over $100,000 transactions: The markets reported weekly transactions over $3.32 billion, showing a substantial surge amid this cycle.

    Adding to the positive outlook are good on-chain signals in net network growth and an increase in large transactions. Still, bid-ask volume imbalance is just 1.42% on the bullish side of the fence, which means larger buying interest compared to selling pressure.

    The fact that Dogecoin whales are picking up some cheap coins ahead of an increase in activity might signify the start of a general market recovery for DOGE.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image '1 Nakamoto of BTC': Michael Saylor Notes Major Bitcoin ETF Milestone
    2024/05/27 14:21
    '1 Nakamoto of BTC': Michael Saylor Notes Major Bitcoin ETF Milestone
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Ethereum (ETH) Strategy
    2024/05/27 14:21
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Ethereum (ETH) Strategy
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Two Major Ethereum (ETH) Price Targets Revealed
    2024/05/27 14:21
    Two Major Ethereum (ETH) Price Targets Revealed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Launchpool, the world's first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live
    Apu Memecoin Soars, Reaching 11,600 Token Holders with Strong Community Support
    Empowering the Future of Banking: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    7 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    '1 Nakamoto of BTC': Michael Saylor Notes Major Bitcoin ETF Milestone
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Ethereum (ETH) Strategy
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD