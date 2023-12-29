Advertisement
$85 Million Worth of Crypto Traded by South Korean Lawmaker

article image
Alex Dovbnya
South Korea's political elite, led by Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, found to be key players on crypto market
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 16:15
Cover image via www.freepik.com
South Korean lawmakers are not just debating policies; they are riding the roller coaster of cryptocurrency markets.

According to the most recent investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC), independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, once a Democratic Party insider, turns out to be the crypto kingpin, single-handedly accounting for nearly 90% of the whopping $100 million traded by legislators.

The lawmakers collectively held 107 types of virtual assets, with Bitcoin being the most prevalent.

Overall, from May 2020 to May 2023, Kim traded 111 billion won ($85 million). 

Assessing crypto ethics  

Earlier this year, Kim's cryptocurrency dealings prompted the parliamentary ethics committee to consider disciplinary actions against him. 

The Ethics Investigation Advisory Committee examined irregularities surrounding Kim's substantial virtual asset holdings and his cryptocurrency trading during National Assembly meetings. Despite the controversy, the commission noted that the trading activities did not violate the conflict of interest prevention law.

The most recent investigation faced limitations as it did not include the asset holdings of lawmakers' family members or transactions through overseas cryptocurrency exchanges.  

Crypto ownership in politics 

The ACRC has recommended that the National Assembly establish a rule mandating lawmakers to report their virtual asset holdings.

In the United States, for example, there are no specific laws preventing lawmakers from owning or trading cryptocurrencies. 

However, they are required to adhere to strict disclosure requirements under the STOCK Act, which mandates the reporting of any financial transactions, including those involving digital assets. In countries like France and Germany, lawmakers are expected to declare their financial assets, which would include cryptocurrencies. 

The United Kingdom, meanwhile, does not have specific regulations for lawmakers trading in cryptocurrencies but does require them to register any financial interests that might be considered relevant to their political activities.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

