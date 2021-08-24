$740 Million in Bitcoin Transferred to Huobi

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

More than $700 million in Bitcoin have been transferred to the Huobi exchange according to Chain.info . On Aug. 23, 15,000 BTC has been transferred to the exchange. According to the exchange, this is not an internal transaction between the exchange's wallets. The address belongs to some individual or organization.

Large exchange inflows usually indicate that private investors are looking forward to selling their holdings. Previously, U.Today reported that exchange inflows have increased with spending rates from 6-12-month-old Bitcoin wallets.

Previously, the same wallet received 15,000 BTC on the same day of the exchange's transaction. According to the transaction history on the blockchain, the wallet has been spending received funds on the day it obtains them and not being used for long-term fundholding.